Mayor Karacsony a 'symbol' at the helm of Budapest + video

What Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony is doing at the helm of the capital can be described as symbolic city management, Eszter Parkanyi, an analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights explained to Hir FM radio. "Symbolically, Budapest is led by the mayor, but in reality, [former leftist PM] Ferenc Gyurcsany has the largest group in the Budapest Assembly.”
Gyurcsány kezében Karácsony és a főváros sorsa
Tarlós István korábbi főpolgármester emlékeztetett: a szolidaritási adó nem a jelenlegi városvezetés ellen lett kitalálva.