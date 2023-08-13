Mayor Karacsony a 'symbol' at the helm of Budapest + video

The so-called “rolling dollars” scandal was also raised in the program. Members of Hungary's left-wing opposition understand that their political careers do not depend on the Hungarian electorate, but on someone else, the American left-wing circles, from whom they received support before last year's parliamentary elections, Mr Zila said. This is why they take positions that are at odds with the people on issues such as the war, migration and gender, he pointed out.

The program can be watched here:

Cover photo: Mayor Gergely Karacsony giving a speech at the 28th Budapest Pride on 15 July 2023 (Photo: MTI/Tamas Kovacs)