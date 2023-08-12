Quran burning and Islamization, an explosive combination

The Islamization of Hungary is prohibited by the constitution of the country. I wonder how many people remember who said this, when and where. The answer is not too difficult: on 25 April 2016, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated this simple fact at a ceremony in the Parliament on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the promulgation of the Basic Law of Hungary. He said this in connection with the Hungarian government's refusal to support any movement of peoples that endangers our national culture and the living conditions of future generations.

Hungary is not interested in becoming a victim of Islamism; it is interested in the cultures of all countries, but not in being separated from its homeland. This was stated by Laszlo Kover, speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, at a conference in Parliament on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Hungary's recognition of Islam as a religion.

Probably not many people know that Hungary was the first non-Muslim-majority country in the world to recognize Islam as a full-fledged religion.

In relation to these two statements, it is worth pointing out that the Hungarian government (and the sane majority of society) does not have a problem with the Islamic religion or culture or Muslim people. In fact, the problem is that

the accelerating Islamization of Europe which has been taking place since 2015, under the guise of mass, illegal immigration, and that the expanding Muslim occupation of all areas of life further escalates the already serious social tensions and conflicts, and also increases the danger of terrorist acts by extremist elements.

Everyday migrant crime has become part of life in many Western and Northern European cities, ending centuries of life and security for indigenous populations. Despite this, many governments, economic, cultural and media elites in Western and Northern Europe continue to welcome and support mass immigration, Islamic spread and ethnic, multicultural mixing. They do this either out of sheer naivety or false ideological convictions and/or out of simple material interests.

But, at times, the pendulum swings to the other extreme. Angela Merkel and co. have closed their selfie parlors with Muslim migrants, and

today, Korans are regularly being burned publicly in Sweden, one of the European countries which has taken in the largest number of immigrants.

Zoltan Bugnyar, Magyar Nemzet's correspondent there, writes in his recent aptly titled article - Quran burnings are burning Sweden - that this could even hinder the Scandinavian country's accession to NATO, and that even the EU, along with several Islamic states, has already condemned the desecration of the Muslim's Holy Book. The Swedish prime minister has defended his government's refusal to allow the burning of the Quran because in Sweden freedom of religion is as fundamental as freedom of speech, and that customarily books are not burned but read there.

According to a Swedish conspiracy theory, the Quran burnings in Sweden (and Denmark) are instigated by the influence and destabilization efforts of foreign powers. We can only speculate as to who those powers might be, but it is likely that they are refering of those who they believe want to prevent Sweden from joining NATO. Since the only other member of the defense alliance - now enlarged to 31 countries with this year's accession of Finland - whose parliament has not greenlighted Sweden's membership apart from Hungary is Turkey, and since

Erdogan has emphasized on several occasions over the past months that there will be no Swedish accession while their Holy Book can be desecrated on the streets of Stockholm, the Swedes' concern is not unfounded.

Especially since the Quran burnings became more frequent again after the Turkish president agreed to Sweden's accession at the NATO summit in July.

The political aspect of Quran burning is only one, perhaps not even the most important, thread in this tangled web. The dead-end into which Western politics, which has fully embraced extreme-liberal-human-rights-woke indoctrination, has led itself is illustrated by the Swedish foreign minister's quasi apology that

while the Swedish state condemns Quran burning, the country's laws guaranteeing freedom of speech allow it. Ergo: it's not allowed, but yet allowed.

Spanish socialist Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, topped this by saying that desecration of any book considered sacred is offensive and provocative, but possible. According to his Dodonian statement, "not all that is legal is ethical".

So, once again, the Hungarian poet Attila Jozsef was right, when ninety years ago he wrote that

the fabric of the law always frays somewhere.

How can the burning of the Quran be legal if the law guarantees freedom of conscience and religion and the equal dignity of all human beings? According to the classical liberal canon, which is not recognized by the intolerant extreme liberal-woke ideology, freedom means freedom to do anything that does not harm others.

If the burning of the Quran violates the faith, identity and dignity of approximately two billion people of Islamic faith, then it is not only unethical, but also not legal.

In other words, whichever country says it is legal is not upholding fundamental European values and rights.

It is not by accident that the head of the Catholic Church has also condemned the burning of the Quran. In an interview with an Arabic daily, Pope Francis said,

Any book that is considered sacred should be respected out of respect for its followers, and freedom of expression should never be used as an excuse to disdain others. Allowing this to happen must be rejected and condemned.

The Pope reminded us to always follow the Golden Rule of Jesus:

Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

This is plain, clear talk, not at all like the rhetoric of the Swedish government and the EU bureaucracy. Imagine how we Christians would feel if in an Islamic country, or even in Stockholm, there were repeated tearing up and burning of Bibles. These are fanatic, primitive creatures who are ignorant of Heinrich Heine's gloomy prophecy of two hundred years ago:

Where they burn books, they will, in the end, burn human beings too...

Respect for the Islamic faith, religion and its adherents and the rejection and prevention of the Islamization of Christian Europe do not contradict each other. They are both important values, but the ideology and political practice prevailing in the West today embraces neither, which is why it hypocritically tolerates Quran burnings, which insult and provoke Muslims, as well as mass illegal migration of Muslims. Yet the combination of the two form a dangerous mixture that could explode at any moment.

