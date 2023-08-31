Russian Embassy: Russian textbook calling Hungary's 1956 Revolution "fascist" is fake news

The embassy considered it important to highlight that when the textbook was presented in Moscow on August 8, officials noted that at least "ten different draft versions" of the textbook had reached the Russian press. It is difficult to tell which draft version the article was based on, but none of the draft textbooks we know describes the "1956 revolution" as "fascist" (the finalized version of the textbook has not yet reached the embassy). All this reminds us of the kids game "spoiled telephone", when a word or sentence is whispered "into the neighbor's ear" and the end result is not at all what was said at the beginning.

modern Russia has unfailing respect for the historical memory of the Hungarian people and recognizes that there are complex issues in our shared history, such as the events of 1956. This is why we have always treated the question with caution and have not allowed to exploit the issue for political purposes or to comment on events of the past from today's perspective, stripped of their historical context. We equally reject the opportunistic rewriting of history, omitting inconvenient facts and remaining silent about the role of active participants. It is fundamentally important to rely on archival materials and the testimonies of contemporaries in this regard.

The embassy emphasized that they wanted to clarify that in Vladimir Putin's opinion, the collapse of the Soviet Union was a "geopolitical disaster", which led to 25 million Russian nationals and Russian-speaking citizens ending up outside of the borders of their homeland from one moment to the other. Many of them became "second-rate citizens" in some countries such as the "super democratic" Baltic states and Ukraine. "The feelings of our compatriots in this regard are understandable and evoke sympathy in every Hungarian whose hearts are filled with patriotism and love for their people and nation; all those who feel saddened by the 'tragedy of Trianon', which resulted in Hungary losing not only a significant part of its territory, but also more than half of its population," the statement said.