időjárás 20°C Rózsa 2023. augusztus 30.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 20°C
Rózsa
2023. augusztus 30.
magyar

This is why migratory pressure on Europe is not diminishing

Jánosi Dalma (Róma)
1 órája
This is why migratory pressure on Europe is not diminishing

The migratory pressure on Italy's shores is not easing, as an increasing number of people are setting off from Tunisia towards Europe. Despite an agreement between the North African country, the European Commission and Italy to control the Tunisian coast and stop the flow of migrants, there is still no tangible result. The reason for this failure is simple, the Italian daily Il Giornale writes.

According to its sources, neither the European Union nor Italy has paid the promised aid to cover the costs of the authorities responsible for monitoring the coast.

After her election as Italy's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni began negotiations with the leaders of the North African country and then managed to rally European allies. The preparatory talks, which lasted almost a month, ended in Tunis with a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation. The agreement was signed on 16 June by Tunisian President Kais Saied and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the presence of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. 

Under the agreement, the European Commission was to earmark €100 million to help the North African country carry out rescue and control operations at sea and repatriate migrants.

It also included the optional €900 million  in financial assistance that the EU may provideto Tunisia, which is facing a severe economic crisis.

There is no doubt that future cooperation will not be helped by a delay in fulfilling these promises, which could call into question the EU's credibility and lead to a deterioration in relations between Italy and Tunisia. A country on the brink of economic collapse cannot be expected to cover the cost of controlling its coastline from its own resources.

Moreover, Tunisia has no interest in holding back the migrants who have accumulated on its territory. It could get rid of the masses, who are ready to leave. Despite new migration records, Giorgia Meloni still hopes that close cooperation with countries of origin and transit will be successful, but this would require the rapid disbursement of the funds. According to official figures from the Ministry of the Interior, nearly 114,000 illegal immigrants have entered Italy since the beginning of the year, including more than 10,000 unaccompanied minors.

Cover photo: A boat full of migrants off the Italian island of Lampedusa (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Lopni ment egy felsőzsolcai férfi, de az egész házat felgyújtotta

Lopni ment egy felsőzsolcai férfi, de az egész házat felgyújtotta

origo.hu
Megszólalt a válásáról Király Viktor

Megszólalt a válásáról Király Viktor

origo.hu
Hátborzongató jóslattal állt elő az időutazó: alig egy hónapunk maradt

Hátborzongató jóslattal állt elő az időutazó: alig egy hónapunk maradt

borsonline.hu
Mol-finomító: két hónapja tart a karbantartás Százhalombattán, de eddig nem tűnt fel senkinek

Mol-finomító: két hónapja tart a karbantartás Százhalombattán, de eddig nem tűnt fel senkinek

vg.hu
„Őt ölelve, hárman összebújva, a kezünk között hunyt el a kislányunk" – megszólalt Juhos Zsófia gyászoló édesapja

„Őt ölelve, hárman összebújva, a kezünk között hunyt el a kislányunk" – megszólalt Juhos Zsófia gyászoló édesapja

ripost.hu
Fordulat a gázpiacon: fél Európa köszönetet mondhat a német iparnak

Fordulat a gázpiacon: fél Európa köszönetet mondhat a német iparnak

vg.hu
Megszólalt a rendőrség Opitz Barbiék családi drámájáról

Megszólalt a rendőrség Opitz Barbiék családi drámájáról

origo.hu
A tinisztár teniszező aljas húzása után elsírta magát a Grand Slam-győztes ellenfele - videó

A tinisztár teniszező aljas húzása után elsírta magát a Grand Slam-győztes ellenfele - videó

origo.hu
Súlyos következménye lehet annak, hogy a főváros nem foglalkozott Vitézy Dávid aggályaival

Súlyos következménye lehet annak, hogy a főváros nem foglalkozott Vitézy Dávid aggályaival

vg.hu
Novák Katalin meghívta Budapestre Elon Muskot

Novák Katalin meghívta Budapestre Elon Muskot

magyarnemzet.hu
Ez is eljött: német beismerés a szankciók bukásáról + videó

Ez is eljött: német beismerés a szankciók bukásáról + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Idáig jutott Svédország: már nem lehet márkás ruhákban utcára lépni

Idáig jutott Svédország: már nem lehet márkás ruhákban utcára lépni

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

PM Orban to Tucker Carlson: key to ending Russia-Ukraine war is in America's hands

PM Orban to Tucker Carlson: key to ending Russia-Ukraine war is in America's hands

The war in Ukraine, the role of the US in it and the Hungarian nation's mission were the subjects of Tucker Carlson's interview with the Hungarian prime minister.
Police and border patrol units up in arms against illegal migrants

Police and border patrol units up in arms against illegal migrants

PM Orban's top domestic security advisor sounds the alarm by declaring: we're up against armed illegal migrants and human smugglers.
These are the questions we put to the Russian authorities and the ambassador about the falsification of history

These are the questions we put to the Russian authorities and the ambassador about the falsification of history

During his visit to Hungary in 1992, then Russian President Boris Yeltsin apologized for the "Russian interference" in 1956.
From the Battle of Mohacs to the first revision of the Trianon Treaty

From the Battle of Mohacs to the first revision of the Trianon Treaty

Mohacs is an eternal symbol, a reference point and a grievance for all Hungarians with national sentiments, who are interested in their past.
New Russian textbook falsifies history regarding Hungarian Revolution of 1956

New Russian textbook falsifies history regarding Hungarian Revolution of 1956

A new Russian textbook portrays the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 as a fascist uprising organized by the West.
FM Szijjarto: If Ukraine aspires for EU membership, it must guarantee the rights of ethnic minorities

FM Szijjarto: If Ukraine aspires for EU membership, it must guarantee the rights of ethnic minorities

The most important players to provide Hungary’s energy mix will be Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Qatar.
idézőjelVélemény
Teveli Zoltán

Valami történt az Orbán-fóbiás főkolompossal

Furcsa dolgot tett a baloldali politikus.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu