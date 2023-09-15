Corruption in Brussels: pseudo measures to ensure nothing changes

Work commenced at the European Parliament this week, and at its plenary session on Wednesday, MEPs voted to amend the body's internal ethics guidelines, which will enter into force in November. One of the key figures in the corruption scandal engulfing Brussels, socialist Eva Kaili, not only attended the session but also voted. She was arrested on December 9 along with three of her associates by the Belgian authorities investigating a corruption case. As is known, the former vice-president's partner, Italian Francesco Giorgi, who was also arrested, later confessed to being part of a lobbying organization through which Morocco and Qatar sought to influence decision-making in the European Parliament.

When the corruption scandal erupted, opinions that the fuss over the whole affair is just a sham was becoming increasingly prevalent. I have seen many things in public life, and I have seen many things in Brussels, but the fact that these opinions prove to be correct, that everything goes on as if nothing had happened, is outrageous. With this, Brussels, the bureaucracy in Brussels and this corrupt system treat tens and hundreds of millions of Europeans as if they were collectively stupid,

the head of the Fidesz delegation in the European Parliament told Magyar Nemzet. Tamas Deutsch added that

Behaving as if nothing had happened is one thing, but approving a left-wing proposal condemning Hungary on political grounds and denouncing the country as corrupt just on the fourth or fifth day out of prison after being embroiled in a corruption case speaks volumes. This kind of insolence is a record-breaker.

The changes to the rule of procedure just adopted include the requirement for all MEPs to keep a record of when and with whom they meet. There will also be stricter rules on accepting gifts and all MEPs will have to submit an asset declaration at the beginning and end of their term. "A great many pseudo-measures have been taken to ensure that the entire corruption machinery can continue operating unchanged," Tamas Deutsch said, noting that these are pseudo measures, as the case is not a question of ethics, but of criminal law. Serious crimes have been committed that go unpunished to this day. The measures that will come into force have no deterrent effect. "These rules would not have deterred anyone from committing these crimes," he added.

"A corrupt system of buying political influence is at work in Brussels, sometimes used by George Soros's empire, sometimes by Qatari billionaires. This is the system that needs to be changed. A fundamental political change is needed, the swamp in Brussels must be drained in the next European Parliament elections,"

Tamas Deutch said in conclusion.

