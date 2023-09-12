Fidesz sets out goal for 2024

"We will not stop until inflation is driven down to single digits," Hungary's ruling Fidesz said on its social media page,

underlining that 2023 is the year to curb inflation. 2024 is the year of economic and real wage growth.



The governing party's goal is for wage growth to be higher than inflation next year.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, thanks to the government's measures, prices have been on a downward trend for seven months now, with the introduction of mandatory special offers, the increasing of the discount rate from ten to 15 percent, and the online price monitoring platform contributing significantly to this.

Food inflation falling below 20 per cent to 19.5 per cent in August is a significant milestone, meaning that the government's measures have cut sanctions-related food inflation by more than half from its peak of 44.8 per cent in December. This could stimulate demand, helping consumption to expand again.