Human smuggling soars in northern Hungary, mayor warns against migrants

"In recent days, we have seen a staggering increase in human smuggling activity in our region. Borzsony (a mountain range in northern Hungary- ed.), including our village, has become a migration route", writes the mayor of a local town called Diosjeno.

"Vans and minibuses with unknown number plates, packed with young men, are sweeping through the village at high speed, typically at night,"

mayor Jozsef Szekely adds. He also mentioned that locals have seen groups of people with backpacks in the woods, noting that scenes previously only seen on the news from Hungary's southern border are now unfolding live in front of our eyes, in the north.