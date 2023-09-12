időjárás 30°C Mária 2023. szeptember 12.
Human smuggling soars in northern Hungary, mayor warns against migrants

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Human smuggling soars in northern Hungary, mayor warns against migrants

"In recent days, we have seen a staggering increase in human smuggling activity in our region. Borzsony (a mountain range in northern Hungary- ed.), including our village, has become a migration route", writes the mayor of a local town called Diosjeno. 

"Vans and minibuses with unknown number plates, packed with young men, are sweeping through the village at high speed, typically at night,"

mayor Jozsef Szekely adds. He also mentioned that locals have seen groups of people with backpacks in the woods, noting that scenes previously only seen on the news from Hungary's southern border are now unfolding live in front of our eyes, in the north.

For this reason, the mayor has asked Diosjeno's local residents to stay cautious and alert. 

"I ask everyone to take extra precautions. No one should try to stop or detain vehicles or groups on their own. If necessary, if anyone feels threatened, call the emergency number," Mayor Jozsef Szekely said.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

Ajánló

Ordinary traitors

Ordinary traitors

Of course, there is no network, no scheme by Soros has ever existed, and the United States has no intention of meddling in the domestic affairs of its allies.
Russia's economy is at pre-war levels in nearly all sectors, as sanctions fail

Russia's economy is at pre-war levels in nearly all sectors, as sanctions fail

The tactic of isolation hasn't worked as Moscow has easily re-engaged in world trade, a recent report shows.
Fidesz sets out goal for 2024

Fidesz sets out goal for 2024

The ruling party's goal is for wage growth to be higher than inflation next year.
Good old CIA on your doorstep

Good old CIA on your doorstep

Viktor Orban will not obey, reports sent to Washington said as early as 2009.
Here's how much leftist journalists sent to attack Father Bojte were paid

Here's how much leftist journalists sent to attack Father Bojte were paid

"”And the virtual firing squad has arrived. So, let's call them by their names..."
Time to review EU's migration policy, PM Orban's chief homeland security advisor says

Time to review EU's migration policy, PM Orban's chief homeland security advisor says

Armed clashes between people smugglers on the Serbian side of Hungary's southern border are becoming increasingly frequent.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Cseh Katka hatalmas öngólt lőtt a Momentum hálójába

Leleplezte a saját pártját.

