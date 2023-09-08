Hungarian government ready to continue negotiations with European Commission

The Hungarian government made a concrete proposal on the structure and topics of the negotiations, so that they could yield results more quickly than before. The minister voiced his belief that their proposals were well received.
The reason why the government is taking part in the further negotiations – despite having fulfilled all previous conditions for the reception of EU funds – is because the European Union is facing unprecedented geopolitical and economic challenges and in this situation they considered it of the utmost importance to send a message to both the member states and the world community that the European Union is united, the minister said.
„We are participating in this process at all, acting constructively and in a spirit of loyal cooperation, because we want to send this message and we expect a similar response from the European institutions and the member states”
– he said.