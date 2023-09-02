időjárás 28°C Dorina , Rebeka 2023. szeptember 2.
Moody's recommends Hungary for investments

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Moody's recommends Hungary for investments

Good news regarding the Hungarian economy: Moody's recommends Hungary for investment, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga announced late Friday night on his website.

The head of the Ministry of Finance said: 

In its latest report, the international credit rating agency affirmed our country's Baa2 credit rating with a stable outlook.

Moody's is confident that the Hungarian economy will return to a high growth path next year, while the government will significantly reduce the budget deficit and public debt, the FM pointed out.

He recalled that Hungary has been downgraded repeatedly since 2006 as a result of the failures of the then left-wing governance. The successful economic policies of the patriotic government since have led to multiple upgrades starting in 2016-2017.

At present, all three major credit rating agencies rate our country two notches higher than at the beginning of the last decade, the finance minister stressed.

Cover photo: Mihaly Varga (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)

