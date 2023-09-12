Ordinary traitors

After being exposed, Kulcsar did not commit seppuku, as is the case with individuals with a functioning conscience, but instead began to smear Csaba Bojte. As to the credibility of the so-called investigative reports, it is telling that the main interviewee – a certain Monika – subsequently admitted that she had lied in the interview because she wanted to see a teacher, with whom she had a consensual romance, behind bars.

Well, that five and a half million arrived from Brussels (partly) for this hideous attempt at character assassination.

Let there be no doubt, however, fact-finding Arpad and Tunde will meet their fate sooner or later, and the food they bought on this Judas money will turn bitter in their mouths. And the list continues. The 'academy' run by the Telex news portal has been awarded nearly 800 thousand US dollars in funding from the US State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) while dollars came rolling in to Arpad W Tota, journalist at the economic weekly HVG, from David Koranyi's Action for Democracy to finance the indoctrination of young people with the help of his new political magazine. But Brussels and Washington pump "micro-donations" not only into newspapers run by the crony crew or 'civil society' organizations but a great deal of money goes to leftist parties to see if they eventually manage to bring about a change of government. Peter (Messiah) Marki-Zay's movement received some four billion forints worth of dollars during last year's election campaign (again, with Koranyi's help).