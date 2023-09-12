időjárás 30°C Mária 2023. szeptember 12.
Ordinary traitors

Pilhál Tamás
32 perce
Ordinary traitors

Of course, there is no network, no scheme by Soros has ever existed, and the United States has no intention of meddling in the domestic affairs of its allies, toppling governments, or sparking color revolutions. Any statement, evidence or historical fact to the contrary is a conspiracy theory or fascism. This is the starting point. And looking at the course of the world from these foundations implies that the revealing statement (that the United States, through the CIA and USAID agency, is pouring money into lackey newspapers and journalists) recently made by Robert Kennedy Jr, a Democratic presidential candidate, is nothing more than paranoia and/or fascism.

And if an unfortunate 'accident' happens to Robert Jr., like to his uncle, it won't be the network's doings either. After all, there is no network.

And no matter what anyone claims, no matter what bank statement or acknowledgment receipt they wave, no dollars or euros are coming here (or anywhere else). Or if  they do, they all come in the form of "micro-donations" and that's nobody's business, so let's move on.
Meanwhile, Hir TV has revealed that the Brussels-based Journalism Fund, linked to George Soros, provided 14,500 euros or 5.5 million forints to the scoundrels  – calling themselves journalists – who slandered Franciscan monk Csaba Bojte, the saver of thousands of orphaned children, in "fact-finding reports". Some of the money went to Tunde Szabo, who 'works' at Atlatszo Erdely (Transparent Transylvania) and to Arpad Kulcsar, who vents his hatred on a daily basis at the bolshevist Merce. The latter has been convicted in a case for falsely accusing someone of sexual harassment.

After being exposed, Kulcsar did not commit seppuku, as is the case with individuals with a functioning conscience, but instead began to smear Csaba Bojte. As to the credibility of the so-called investigative reports, it is telling that the main interviewee – a certain Monika  – subsequently admitted that she had  lied in the interview because she wanted to see a teacher, with whom she had a consensual romance, behind bars.

Well, that five and a half million arrived from Brussels (partly) for this hideous attempt at character assassination.

Let there be no doubt, however, fact-finding Arpad and Tunde will meet their fate sooner or later, and the food they bought on this Judas money will turn bitter in their mouths. And the list continues. The 'academy' run by the Telex news portal has been awarded nearly 800 thousand US dollars in funding from the US State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) while dollars came rolling in to Arpad W Tota, journalist at the economic weekly HVG, from David Koranyi's Action for Democracy to finance the indoctrination of young people with the help of his new political magazine. But Brussels and Washington pump "micro-donations" not only into newspapers run by the crony crew or 'civil society' organizations but a great deal of money goes to leftist parties to see if they eventually manage to bring about a change of government. Peter (Messiah) Marki-Zay's movement received  some four billion forints worth of dollars during last year's election campaign (again, with Koranyi's help).

Gergely Karacsony's 99 Movement saw half a billion worth of euros and dollars materialize in its bank account.

Karacsony's explanation for the whole thing was: "micro-donation". Funny guy.

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson recently disclosed that in last year's Hungarian elections, not only the CIA but also the US State Department made efforts to bring down the Orban government. Obviously, both Johnson and Kennedy expose the operation of a non-existent network because Orban bought them by the kilo. The other, more likely, possibility is that they are telling the truth. In that case, we are dealing with a serious violation of Hungary's sovereignty, and the Hungarian agents who accept foreign pay must be called what they are: ordinary traitors.

Hodmezovasarhely Mayor Peter Marki-Zay and Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony (Photo: Krisztian Mate)

Ajánló

Human smuggling soars in northern Hungary, mayor warns against migrants

Human smuggling soars in northern Hungary, mayor warns against migrants

"If necessary, if anyone feels threatened, call the emergency number," the local mayor said.
Russia's economy is at pre-war levels in nearly all sectors, as sanctions fail

Russia's economy is at pre-war levels in nearly all sectors, as sanctions fail

The tactic of isolation hasn't worked as Moscow has easily re-engaged in world trade, a recent report shows.
Fidesz sets out goal for 2024

Fidesz sets out goal for 2024

The ruling party's goal is for wage growth to be higher than inflation next year.
Good old CIA on your doorstep

Good old CIA on your doorstep

Viktor Orban will not obey, reports sent to Washington said as early as 2009.
Here's how much leftist journalists sent to attack Father Bojte were paid

Here's how much leftist journalists sent to attack Father Bojte were paid

"”And the virtual firing squad has arrived. So, let's call them by their names..."
Time to review EU's migration policy, PM Orban's chief homeland security advisor says

Time to review EU's migration policy, PM Orban's chief homeland security advisor says

Armed clashes between people smugglers on the Serbian side of Hungary's southern border are becoming increasingly frequent.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Cseh Katka hatalmas öngólt lőtt a Momentum hálójába

Leleplezte a saját pártját.

