President Vucic: Hungary a role model for Serbia

Hungary is a role model for Serbia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said at a gala dinner, held on the occasion of the Budapest Demographic Summit on Thursday evening. The event's host, Hungarian President Katalin Novak, stressed that the two countries were linked by a strategic partnership.

Serbia's head of state underlined that they had learned a lot from Hungary, and he thanked the country for its commitment and support to Serbia.

"Aleksandar Vucic has been with us from the very beginning," Hungary's president has said.

The current relationship between Hungary and Serbia shows how the two countries have been able to overcome historical tragedies and events and "join forces in an exemplary manner", Ms Novak added.

President Aleksandar Vucic argued in favor of providing additional support for the protection of traditional values and families. The speeches delivered at the Demography Summit on Thursday, including that of President Katalin Novak, all pointed in this direction, he added.

Cover photo: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks at a banquet in honour of the participants of the 5th Budapest Demographic Summit at the Hungarian House of Music on September 14, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)