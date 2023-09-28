Slovak government’s formation may hinge on ethnic Hungarians

“If there is a Hungarian party in the Bratislava parliament, then Hungarian-Slovak relations are generally better. This is also true in Romania: if the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (RMDSZ) is in the parliament or in the government coalition, the Hungarian-Romanian relations are more positive,” political scientist Zoltan Kiszelly, political analysis director at the Szazadveg Institute told Magyar Nemzet, describing why the election of the Alliance party into the Slovak parliament is important for Hungary. The party, led by Krisztian Forro, has good chances on Saturday’s vote: the entry threshold is four percent, and the last surveys by Ipsos and the data published by the Brussels news portal Politico suggest that if the election were held now, the party would receive three percent.

The difference may well be made up by Saturday and the politicians of the party may receive a parliamentary mandate.

According to the surveys, the left-wing Direction – Social Democracy (Smer) party led by Robert Fico may gain the most seats, with 20.6 percent of the votes. In second place in the polls is the leftist Progressive Slovakia (PS) party, which would win 17 percent of the votes, while the Voice – Social Democracy (Hlas) party is ranked third with 13 percent. Zoltan Kiszelly said that Smer and the Alliance can still increase their support during the campaign. "If this trend continues, there is a chance for the Alliance party to enter the parliament," he added.

Hungarian representation is particularly important in the Slovak parliament. On the one hand, there was no Hungarian party in parliament in the previous term, and on the other hand, a three- or four-party coalition will be needed to form a government, and it is quite possible that the Alliance will play a decisive role in that, Zoltan Kiszelly explained.

He cited Spain as an example, where a stalemate arose after the summer parliamentary elections: the Catalan minority holds the balance of power, and now the Spanish right and the left are both promising them extra rights in order to gain their support.