Swedish educational film discrediting Hungary may go before Parliament

Magyar Nemzet
23 perce 7 perce
Swedish educational film discrediting Hungary may go before Parliament

According to a document obtained by Hungary's National Assembly, Istvan Tenyi, a former member of Fidesz known for his public interest announcements, has appealed to the government to submit a resolution to parliament to protect Hungary's reputation.

In his explanation, Mr Tenyi indicated that – in the run-up to the European Parliament elections in 2019 – Sweden's educational broadcaster had produced an educational film discrediting Hungary, interspersed with unscrupulous lies and distortions, lacking even the minimal standards of objectivity, with the outspoken aim of providing guidance to young people about to vote.

– Such lies and untruths about Hungary cannot be told without political consequences.

– he added.

As Magyar Nemzet has highlighted in an earlier piece Gergely Gulyas, PM Orban's office chief had emphasized during his latest press briefing that if the notorious Swedish educational film is indeed shown to students in public schools, he will ask Fidesz's parliamentary group leader Mate Kocsis to reconsider whether parliament should ratify Sweden's NATO accession. Mr Gulyas also suggested that it would be worth showing the film to Fidesz politicians ahead of their next parliamentary group meeting.

When we asked Mr Kocsis if he would heed the advice of PM Orban's office chief, he confirmed that documentary played before Swedish schoolchildren - in which the Swedish public media is trying to discredit Hungary - will indeed be shown to politicians during an upcoming 2-day meeting for the parliamentary groups of Fidesz and its ally, the Christian Democrats (KDNP), to be held in Esztergom.

It is worth noting that the "documentary" starts with leftist-liberal activist Marton Gulyas, who claims that democracy in Hungary has been in slow decline since 2010.

Cover photo: Leftist-liberal political activist Marton Gulyas (Photo: Screenshot)


 

idézőjelVélemény
Topolánszky Ádám

Süketek párbeszéde

Csak az amerikai szavazók képesek jobb belátásra bírni a háborús ámokfutókat.

