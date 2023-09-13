Vladimir Putin: Deploying Soviet tanks to Hungary in 1956 was a mistake

When asked about the Soviet Union's colonialist policies, "It was a mistake," Russian President Vladimir Putin said of the deployment of tanks to crush the protests in Hungary in 1956 and in Czechoslovakia in 1968, Reuters writes.

It is not right to do anything in foreign policy that harms the interests of other peoples,

- President Putin said, referring to Russia's position that the West is interfering in its affairs and ignoring its security concerns about NATO's expansion eastwards.

Putin believes the United States is now making the same mistakes as the Soviet Union did back then, and that Washington "doesn't have friends, only interests". Reuters, however, points out that the Russian president is hurting the interests of another country by having launched a war against Ukraine last February.

As the news agency also recalls, the 1956 Hungarian Revolution was crushed by Soviet tanks and troops, and at least 2,600 Hungarians lost their lives in the fighting. The Prague Spring of 1968 was also ended by the invasion of Soviet forces, which, according to Czech historians, resulted in 137 deaths.