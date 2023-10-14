időjárás 23°C Helén 2023. október 14.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 23°C
Helén
2023. október 14.
magyar

EU and Moscow need respect-based cooperation + video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája

Hopefully, the European Union and Russia will return to the mutual respect-based cooperation, which was the long-time basis of the economic growth model, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjárto said in Moscow on Friday. Speaking at a panel discussion at the Russian Energy Week (REW) international forum, Hungary's foreign minister stressed that in the past, European economic growth was based on a combination of highly advanced Western technologies and easily available, relatively cheap energy sources from the East, a model that has now unfortunately been dismantled.

We hope that one day we can return to cooperation between Russia and the European Union based on mutual respect,

he said.

Responding to questions, the minister stressed that if a state is looking for a safe, cheap, balanced and sustainable mode of energy production, nuclear energy is the answer. He cited Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant expansion as an example, explaining that the 2,400 megawatt nuclear capacity increase will supplant around 17 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

He went on to state that Hungary considers any kind of attacks against nuclear energy unacceptable, moreover, in his view, in Europe these attacks are always ideologically based and devoid of facts.

In addition to Russia's Rosatom, US, German and French companies are also involved in the Paks project, he underlined.

This shows that, at least in the field of nuclear energy, there is still some common sense and some room for international cooperation based on rationality and respect,

he noted.

"Hungary will never agree to any manner of sanctions in the field of nuclear energy, this can be taken as certain", he warned. Regarding the automotive revolution, Mr Szijjarto recalled that as the EU has decided that only electric cars can be sold in the EU from 2035, the major auto manufacturers have invested considerably in developing new competitive models, but have forgotten about electric batteries and have become completely dependent on suppliers in the East.

Today six of the world's ten largest battery manufacturers are Chinese, three are South Korean and one is Japanese, he emphasized, explaining that a key European industry has become completely vulnerable.

FM Szijjarto also pointed out that, accordingly, the price of electric cars is not low and the network of charging points is not yet sufficiently developed.

 

:

Ezek is érdekelhetik

A Soros-egyetem volt oktatója az arab terroristákat ünnepli

A Soros-egyetem volt oktatója az arab terroristákat ünnepli

origo.hu
G.w.M is megszólalt végre Azahriah három Puskás Aréna-koncertjével kapcsolatban

G.w.M is megszólalt végre Azahriah három Puskás Aréna-koncertjével kapcsolatban

origo.hu
Diáktragédia Pesterzsébeten: Megszólalt Ricsike gyászoló nagymamája, erről beszélt a Borsnak

Diáktragédia Pesterzsébeten: Megszólalt Ricsike gyászoló nagymamája, erről beszélt a Borsnak

borsonline.hu
Kiderült, milyen sors várhat a Gázába cipelt túszokra az ostrom alatt

Kiderült, milyen sors várhat a Gázába cipelt túszokra az ostrom alatt

mandiner.hu
4 csillagjegy, akiknek felemelő változást hoz az érkező újhold

4 csillagjegy, akiknek felemelő változást hoz az érkező újhold

ripost.hu
Megdöbbentő módon jutott gyilkos fegyvereihez a Hamász

Megdöbbentő módon jutott gyilkos fegyvereihez a Hamász

vg.hu
Bármelyik pillanatban elindulhat az izraeli ellentámadás a Hamász terroristái ellen

Bármelyik pillanatban elindulhat az izraeli ellentámadás a Hamász terroristái ellen

origo.hu
Fociőrület Magyarországon - több százezren akartak bejutni a szerbek elleni Eb-selejtezőre

Fociőrület Magyarországon - több százezren akartak bejutni a szerbek elleni Eb-selejtezőre

origo.hu
Valójában mi az a háttérhatalom?

Valójában mi az a háttérhatalom?

magyarnemzet.hu
„A Nobel-díjamban óriási része van Magyarországnak”

„A Nobel-díjamban óriási része van Magyarországnak”

magyarnemzet.hu
Magyarország–Szerbia: a kockázat, amiről kevés szó esik

Magyarország–Szerbia: a kockázat, amiről kevés szó esik

magyarnemzet.hu
Te is fejfájós vagy? Erre is gondolj!

Te is fejfájós vagy? Erre is gondolj!

she.life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

EU's continued support to Palestine inexplicable after terrorist attack

EU's continued support to Palestine inexplicable after terrorist attack

A spiral of violence threatening not only Israel but also world peace could easily develop.
PM Orban: Hungary is committed supporter of Georgia EU membership

PM Orban: Hungary is committed supporter of Georgia EU membership

The friendship between Hungary and Georgia is deeply rooted in their common Christian heritage.
Migrants are increasingly aggressive at the border + video

Migrants are increasingly aggressive at the border + video

Authorities have released a shocking video of damaged border protection vehicles.
Europe's imported religious and ethnic problems with mass immigration of Muslims

Europe's imported religious and ethnic problems with mass immigration of Muslims

There is a consensus among Muslims in Europe to deny the existence of Israel, a researcher at the XXI. Century Institute told our newspaper.
PM Orban: The war is against terrorism

PM Orban: The war is against terrorism

Hungary should be grateful for being able to live in peace, the PM said and added that Hungarian diplomacy must do everything possible to prevent the conflict from spreading.
Israeli ambassador to Budapest: Iran's goal is another war in the region

Israeli ambassador to Budapest: Iran's goal is another war in the region

Hamas is wreaking havoc in Israel similar to ISIS, Ambassador Yacov Hadas-Handelsman has said.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Osváth Zsolt a saját műsorában zúzta porrá a hitelességét

Bebizonyosodott: nem becsüli a saját nézőit.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu