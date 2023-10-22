időjárás 16°C Előd 2023. október 22.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 16°C
Előd
2023. október 22.

Nyilatkozatot nyújt be a Hamász és az illegális migráció ellen a Fidesz

magyar

Terror pervades Europe since mass migration, intelligence expert says

Magyar Nemzet
53 perce
Terror pervades Europe since mass migration, intelligence expert says

As secret service agencies can no longer handle the situation, politicians must take action to prevent the terrorist attacks that are taking place across Europe, intelligence expert Laszlo Foldi said on Hungary's public radio MR1 Sunday morning program. In the program, it was noted that terrorist acts have recently increased across Europe: a teacher in France and two Swedish football fans in Brussels fell victim to Islamic terrorism, while in the UK there have been 320 anti-Semitic attacks since the Palestinian Hamas terrorist organisation attacked Israel. Mr Foldi explained that

the essence of terrorism is to instill and maintain fear, and this has been happening in Western Europe since the beginning of mass migration.

Over the past seven or eight years, the expert said, peace in everyday life has been destroyed by letting migrants in, and now we see that - in German villages, for example - parents don't dare allow their children go out in the evenings. The murders and bombings resulting from terrorism are unfortunate, but the real crime against the whole continent is that people are having to live in perpetual fear of migrants who have arrived.

According to Laszlo Foldi, the European decision-making elite is also complicit in facilitating acts of terrorism by supporting migration and by keeping silent about certain crimes. The number of terrorist acts will increase sharply in the future.

Regarding the activity of the authorities and intelligence services in Western Europe, the expert said that the agencies are unable to control events above a certain level, they will become powerless. He noted that there are about 40 million people in Europe who do not accept European law and culture, and millions of them are potentially dangerous and could commit terrorist acts. Politicians should act quickly to ensure that Europe does not lose its centuries-old traditional Christian identity due to the escalation of problems arising from migration. He believes that

uncompromising action must be taken against potentially dangerous people, for example, suspicious persons must be deported from the continent together with their families.

As for the new migration pact, which includes the mandatory distribution of migrants, he said that we should not take note of the orders from Brussels, and that many countries will not agree to accept the proposal, as this decision would also further abet terrorism.

Cover photo: Pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on October 21, 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Filip Singer)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Földi László: Az Európa-szerte zajló terrortámadások megfékezése érdekében a politikának kell lépnie

Földi László: Az Európa-szerte zajló terrortámadások megfékezése érdekében a politikának kell lépnie

origo.hu
Előkerültek Szorcsik Viki teljesen meztelen képei (+18)

Előkerültek Szorcsik Viki teljesen meztelen képei (+18)

origo.hu
Sallai követheti Szoboszlait Angliába, senki sem érti Marco Rossit

Sallai követheti Szoboszlait Angliába, senki sem érti Marco Rossit

metropol.hu
Több késszúrással megölték egy detroiti zsinagóga elnökét

Több késszúrással megölték egy detroiti zsinagóga elnökét

hirtv.hu
Darázsirtó szállt ki az idős úrhoz, nem hitte el, amit a ház plafonján látott

Darázsirtó szállt ki az idős úrhoz, nem hitte el, amit a ház plafonján látott

mindmegette.hu
Hétszázszoros az árkülönbség Magyarország legolcsóbb és legdrágább utcái között

Hétszázszoros az árkülönbség Magyarország legolcsóbb és legdrágább utcái között

vg.hu
Itt a drámai bejelentés, újabb ország léphet be a háborúba

Itt a drámai bejelentés, újabb ország léphet be a háborúba

origo.hu
Vasárnapi sportműsor: NB I, topligák, kézi BL, F1, NFL

Vasárnapi sportműsor: NB I, topligák, kézi BL, F1, NFL

nemzetisport.hu
Újabb földrengés rázta meg szomszédunkat

Újabb földrengés rázta meg szomszédunkat

magyarnemzet.hu
A biztonságban közlekedők és a mentősök valójában együtt mentenek életet (x)

A biztonságban közlekedők és a mentősök valójában együtt mentenek életet (x)

origo.hu
Ebből balhé lesz! Sebestyén Balázs megdöbbentő kijelentése borzolja a kedélyeket

Ebből balhé lesz! Sebestyén Balázs megdöbbentő kijelentése borzolja a kedélyeket

magyarnemzet.hu
Videón a terroristák mecset alatti bunkere

Videón a terroristák mecset alatti bunkere

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Mandatory migrant quotas inconceivable for Hungary

Mandatory migrant quotas inconceivable for Hungary

The Brussels migration policy is a failure and is likely to become the source of even more severe problems in the future with the new arrivals as a result of the Hamas attack on Israel, says Hungary's Christian Democratic parliamentary group leader.
Centuries-old Bulgarian-Hungarian friendship blown up on US orders

Centuries-old Bulgarian-Hungarian friendship blown up on US orders

The extra tax imposed on the transit of natural gas to Hungary is causing a serious domestic political crisis in Sofia.
Budapest Balkans Forum on Tour: More than just talk about the Balkans

Budapest Balkans Forum on Tour: More than just talk about the Balkans

Ahead of the eighth Budapest Balkans Forum, participants will tour Balkan countries to gain as much experience as possible.
US administration's goal is to undermine the Orban government

US administration's goal is to undermine the Orban government

Washington has been trying to exert pressure on Hungary since Joe Biden became US President, deputy state secretary Vince Szalay-Bobrovniczky says.
Foreign interference in Poland's election: air superiority, or the domination of Polish media - Part 1

Foreign interference in Poland's election: air superiority, or the domination of Polish media - Part 1

The Polish liberals have received all the financial, political and media support they needed from abroad to win a majority in Sunday's elections.
Migrant flow in Balkans is faster-paced and more organized

Migrant flow in Balkans is faster-paced and more organized

The relentless influx of migrants transiting through Bosnia to the European Union is unstoppable.
idézőjelVélemény
Faggyas Sándor

Egy csodálatos nap: október 23-a

Ne hagyjuk a feledés homályába veszni történelmünk nevezetes eseményeit és hőseit!

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu