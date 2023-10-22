Terror pervades Europe since mass migration, intelligence expert says

As secret service agencies can no longer handle the situation, politicians must take action to prevent the terrorist attacks that are taking place across Europe, intelligence expert Laszlo Foldi said on Hungary's public radio MR1 Sunday morning program. In the program, it was noted that terrorist acts have recently increased across Europe: a teacher in France and two Swedish football fans in Brussels fell victim to Islamic terrorism, while in the UK there have been 320 anti-Semitic attacks since the Palestinian Hamas terrorist organisation attacked Israel. Mr Foldi explained that
the essence of terrorism is to instill and maintain fear, and this has been happening in Western Europe since the beginning of mass migration.