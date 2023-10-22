Terror pervades Europe since mass migration, intelligence expert says

Over the past seven or eight years, the expert said, peace in everyday life has been destroyed by letting migrants in, and now we see that - in German villages, for example - parents don't dare allow their children go out in the evenings. The murders and bombings resulting from terrorism are unfortunate, but the real crime against the whole continent is that people are having to live in perpetual fear of migrants who have arrived.

According to Laszlo Foldi, the European decision-making elite is also complicit in facilitating acts of terrorism by supporting migration and by keeping silent about certain crimes. The number of terrorist acts will increase sharply in the future.

Regarding the activity of the authorities and intelligence services in Western Europe, the expert said that the agencies are unable to control events above a certain level, they will become powerless. He noted that there are about 40 million people in Europe who do not accept European law and culture, and millions of them are potentially dangerous and could commit terrorist acts. Politicians should act quickly to ensure that Europe does not lose its centuries-old traditional Christian identity due to the escalation of problems arising from migration. He believes that