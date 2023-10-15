US pressure on Bulgaria to punish Hungary

During his visit to Moscow on Friday, Peter Szijjarto sharply criticized Bulgaria for the fact that a law is awaiting promulgation that would significantly increase the price of gas deliveries to Hungary, Hungarian media reported. Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister did not rule out a possible halt to gas transit through Bulgaria.

Two weeks ago, the Bulgarian parliament passed a bill at first reading that would impose an extra tax of €10.2 per megawatt hour on Russian pipeline gas deliveries transiting through Bulgaria to Serbia and Hungary, which would result in significant additional costs for the Hungarian economy.

It is clear that the bill was drafted under American pressure. Not paying the increased transit fee on Russian gas could lead to turning off the gas tap, according to the bill. "This is obviously unacceptable. It is quite simply contrary to European solidarity and European rules for one EU member state to jeopardize the natural gas supply of another EU member state," said the Hungarian minister attending the Russian Energy Week in Moscow. He added that the Hungarian government has contacted Serbian and Bulgarian political leaders over the issue.