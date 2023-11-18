Alex Soros in Talks in Ukraine on EU Behalf? – Hungarian MEP Demands Explanation from Brussels

Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi reacted to Alex Soros's recent visit to Ukraine where he discussed Ukraine's accession to the European Union with Ukrainian officials.

"While there was a Ukrainian flag behind the Ukrainians, there was a European Union flag behind Alex Soros, giving the impression that he was negotiating on behalf of the EU. This is unprecedented," said the Hungarian MEP.

We know that Soros and his network have many allies in Brussels and have a financial interest in Ukraine's accession to the EU because of their investments, the MEP continued.

But it's not right that an unelected American businessman should negotiate EU membership with Ukrainian government officials

Balazs Hiveghi highlighted. For this reason, Fidesz will send a written question regarding the issue to the European Commission.

Brussels must clarify this, especially in light of the fact that the members of the European Commission regularly consult with the new head of the Soros network.

As Magyar Nemzet reported in a previous article, in early November, Alexander Soros, the new political and financial head of the Soros empire, paid a two-day visit to Ukraine, where he also met with members of the national parliament. Some photos suggest that Alexander Soros represented not only himself or his network, as he is shown with the European Union flag behind him, creating the impression that George Soros' son could be facilitating preparations for Ukraine's accession to the EU.