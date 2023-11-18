időjárás 7°C Jenő 2023. november 18.
Alex Soros in Talks in Ukraine on EU Behalf? – Hungarian MEP Demands Explanation from Brussels

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Alex Soros in Talks in Ukraine on EU Behalf? – Hungarian MEP Demands Explanation from Brussels

Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi reacted to Alex Soros's recent visit to Ukraine where he discussed Ukraine's accession to the European Union with Ukrainian officials. 

"While there was a Ukrainian flag behind the Ukrainians, there was a European Union flag behind Alex Soros, giving the impression that he was negotiating on behalf of the EU. This is unprecedented," said the Hungarian MEP.

We know that Soros and his network have many allies in Brussels and have a financial interest in Ukraine's accession to the EU because of their investments, the MEP continued.

But it's not right that an unelected American businessman should negotiate EU membership with Ukrainian government officials

Balazs Hiveghi highlighted. For this reason, Fidesz will send a written question regarding the issue to the European Commission.

Brussels must clarify this, especially in light of the fact that the members of the European Commission regularly consult with the new head of the Soros network.

As Magyar Nemzet reported in a previous article, in early November, Alexander Soros, the new political and financial head of the Soros empire, paid a two-day visit to Ukraine, where he also met with members of the national parliament. Some photos suggest that Alexander Soros represented not only himself or his network, as he is shown with the European Union flag behind him, creating the impression that George Soros' son could be facilitating preparations for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Cover photo: Balazs Hidveghi, MEP of Fidesz (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)

Ajánló

PR Move or Major Success? Security Expert on Russia-Ukraine War Developments

PR Move or Major Success? Security Expert on Russia-Ukraine War Developments

Jozsef Kis-Benedek assesses the crossing of the Dnieper River by Ukrainian forces.
Alexander Soros in Kyiv Puts in Appearance As EU Negotiator on Ukraine's Accession

Alexander Soros in Kyiv Puts in Appearance As EU Negotiator on Ukraine's Accession

The heir to the Soros empire has posted some surprising photos on social media.
US Ambassador Concerned over Sovereignty Protection Bill

US Ambassador Concerned over Sovereignty Protection Bill

Ambassador David Pressman in Budapest also spoke about Sweden's NATO membership.
Hungary Poised to Strengthen Europe-Africa Cooperation

Hungary Poised to Strengthen Europe-Africa Cooperation

Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto: The migration crisis is the result of Brussels's extremely irresponsible policy.
Soros Empire Change: Speculator's Son Continues Battle with Hungary

Soros Empire Change: Speculator's Son Continues Battle with Hungary

Magyar Nemzet's new series presents Alexander Soros, his network and political ambitions.
Six Hungarians Successfully Leave Gaza Strip + video

Six Hungarians Successfully Leave Gaza Strip + video

Only one Hungarian citizen remains in the danger zone.
Megyeri Dávid

Egység a normalitásban

A miniszterelnök szerint az Európai Unió is a szétesés útjára lépett, ami inkább szétcsúszásként írható le, hiszen a saját döntéseit sem hajtja végre, s nem tartja be.

