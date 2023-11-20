Alex Soros Likely Behind Foreign Attacks on Child Protection Law

On June 29, 2021, Alexander Soros himself shared on Twitter the post of the family's Open Society Foundations (OSF) in which the organization criticized the Child Protection Act. In the text they outlined the potential actions the European Union can pursue against our country in this matter.

Later, on December 3, 2021, Alex Soros also shared on Twitter an article from The Independent, which was about a Population Matters organization project called "Welcome to Gilead". The title is a reference to the dystopian Republic of Gilead presented in the TV series The Handmaid's Tale.

The report shows the extent to which government policies encouraging childbearing (pro-natal policies) have an (negative) affect on reproductive rights.

In the referenced article, Alex Soros highlighted that certain regimes put women's bodies at the service of nationalistic, economic and patriarchal interests.

This statement is also a direct reference to Hungary, as a separate chapter in the report is devoted to the country. Hungary was attacked, among other things, for inciting anti-Semitic ad hominem sentiment against George Soros by accusing the Jewish American billionaire of supporting immigration.

In addition, the Polish family policy measures are also criticized at length. The organization behind the report was originally founded under the name Optimum Population Trust, and several of its patrons on the site blatantly decry the multiple-child family model.

In addition, in recent years, Alex Soros has met with several leading European politicians, who later openly criticized the child protection law and the referendum. In 2020, for example, according to an Instagram story, Alex Soros and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte sat opposite each other at a security policy conference in Munich, and later took a selfie together, which the former shared on Twitter.

More than a year later, Mark Rutte made a statement regarding the Child Protection Act, saying that the law is not only contrary to EU values, but Hungary must withdraw this law and fall to its knees. After that, Rutte also added: in his opinion, Hungary has no place in the European Union.