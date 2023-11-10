HCLU Goes to Court Over Pro-Palestine Activists

The police have prohibited another pro-Palestine demonstration, following Prime Minister Viktor Orban's previous statement that demonstrations showing support for terrorist organizations cannot be held in Hungary and that this will remain so in the future.

However, the Soros-affiliated Hungarian Civil Liberties Union (HCLU/TASZ) appealed to the court, because as HCLU employee Szabolcs Hegyi said, in the tense global political situation, although the organization of such a demonstration may indeed entail certain security risks, that in itself is not reason enough to ban it.

Magyar Nemzet asked national security expert Laszlo Foldi, a former director of operations at the Information Office, with extensive experience and knowledge of the risks connected to such events. "HCLU/TASZ should feel free to go to court, which will decide who is right," the expert said. However, he added, "There are two aspects from which it is typical that the NGO and the global force behind it have an interest in supporting the Palestinians to this extent. For one thing, they have practically worked against such events up until the minute the Israeli conflict broke out, so they have been inconsistent in their support for the Palestinians. On the other hand, trying to use street demonstrations to deal with an issue that could much more easily be resolved by the very forces that are behind such NGOs, for example, and which have a clear interest in creating upheaval is probably not the most pertinent thing in the world right now, let alone in Hungary. This is about nothing other than the desire to mix up society in Hungary too, and to pit people against each other, if possible, based on their values and emotions. These organizations have already proven this a million times over with their other actions," Foldi stressed.

The expert stated: these organizations also represent a national security risk in the sense that their activity is in practice aimed at internal agitation and at questioning the normality of society, thereby questioning and reducing people's sense of security.

Constitutional lawyer Zoltan Lomnici Jr told Magyar Nemzet that the police have so far rejected seven applications to hold such demonstrations in Hungary. He added that the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1966, also clearly prohibits war propaganda and the promotion of national, racial or religious hatred, and allows for restrictions on freedom of assembly in a democratic society in the interests of national security or public safety, public order, public health or morals, or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others. Hamas militants and militant groups, have invaded the State of Israel, deliberately killing hundreds of civilians and taking dozens of women, children, elderly and disabled hostage. These acts are serious violations of international human rights law and humanitarian law, and constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. The inhuman acts committed by Hamas terrorists have already left thousands dead.