időjárás 9°C Réka 2023. november 10.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 9°C
Réka
2023. november 10.
magyar

HCLU Goes to Court Over Pro-Palestine Activists

Munkatársunktól
1 órája
HCLU Goes to Court Over Pro-Palestine Activists

The police have prohibited another pro-Palestine demonstration, following Prime Minister Viktor Orban's previous statement that demonstrations showing support for terrorist organizations cannot be held in Hungary and that this will remain so in the future.  

However, the Soros-affiliated  Hungarian Civil Liberties Union (HCLU/TASZ) appealed to the court, because as HCLU employee Szabolcs Hegyi said, in the tense global political situation, although the organization of such a demonstration may indeed entail certain security risks, that in itself is not reason enough to ban it.

Magyar Nemzet asked national security expert Laszlo Foldi, a former director of operations at the Information Office, with extensive experience and knowledge of the risks connected to such events. "HCLU/TASZ should feel free to go to court, which will decide who is right," the expert said. However, he added, "There are two aspects from which it is typical that the NGO and the global force behind it have an interest in supporting the Palestinians to this extent. For one thing, they have practically worked against such events up until the minute the Israeli conflict broke out, so they have been inconsistent in their support for the Palestinians. On the other hand, trying to use street demonstrations to deal with an issue that could much more easily be resolved by the very forces that are behind such NGOs, for example, and which have a clear interest in creating upheaval is probably not the most pertinent thing in the world right now, let alone in Hungary. This is about nothing other than the desire to mix up society in Hungary too, and to pit people against each other, if possible, based on their values and emotions. These organizations have already proven this a million times over with their other actions," Foldi stressed. 

The expert stated: these organizations also represent a national security risk in the sense that their activity is in practice aimed at internal agitation and at questioning the normality of society, thereby questioning and reducing people's sense of security.

Constitutional lawyer Zoltan Lomnici Jr told Magyar Nemzet that the police have so far rejected seven applications to hold such demonstrations in Hungary. He added that the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1966, also clearly prohibits war propaganda and the promotion of national, racial or religious hatred, and allows for restrictions on freedom of assembly in a democratic society in the interests of national security or public safety, public order, public health or morals, or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others. Hamas militants and militant groups, have invaded the State of Israel, deliberately killing hundreds of civilians and taking dozens of women, children, elderly and disabled hostage. These acts are serious violations of international human rights law and humanitarian law, and constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. The inhuman acts committed by Hamas terrorists have already left thousands dead. 

The pro-Palestinian demonstrations are, therefore, ethically and morally completely unacceptable. In a Europe based on Judeo-Christian culture, they are impermissible and are against Christian culture, and the latter already qualifies as unconstitutional. The police acted in accordance with the relevant article of the Fundamental Law, which states that the protection of Hungary's constitutional identity and Christian culture is the duty of all state bodies.

In the light of the events in Gaza, it is important to emphasize that the Criminal Code prescribes a prison sentence of one to five years for anyone found guilty of inciting support for or otherwise publicly promoting terrorism - Zoltan Lomnici Jr pointed out.

 

Cover photo: Pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin (Photo: AFP/Odd Andersen)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Bérnövekedési hullám jöhet 2024-ben Magyarországon

Bérnövekedési hullám jöhet 2024-ben Magyarországon

origo.hu
35 évesen meghalt az X-Faktor sztárja

35 évesen meghalt az X-Faktor sztárja

origo.hu
Molnár Anikó nem sokat várt, azonnal reagált a gigabotrányra

Molnár Anikó nem sokat várt, azonnal reagált a gigabotrányra

metropol.hu
Több szocialista EP-politikus is érintett az Európai Uniós korrupciós botrányban

Több szocialista EP-politikus is érintett az Európai Uniós korrupciós botrányban

hirtv.hu
Kiskorú lányt erőszakoltak meg csoportosan migránsok egy olasz kisvárosban

Kiskorú lányt erőszakoltak meg csoportosan migránsok egy olasz kisvárosban

ripost.hu
Osztrák politológus: Orbán Viktor szövetsége a legabszurdabb Európában

Osztrák politológus: Orbán Viktor szövetsége a legabszurdabb Európában

mandiner.hu
Molnár Anikó az adócsaló pornómodellnek üzent

Molnár Anikó az adócsaló pornómodellnek üzent

origo.hu
Elképesztő hírt kapott, majd lebirkózták a PSG sztárjátékosát - videó

Elképesztő hírt kapott, majd lebirkózták a PSG sztárjátékosát - videó

origo.hu
Elképzelhetetlen luxusban élnek a Hamasz vezetői Katarban

Elképzelhetetlen luxusban élnek a Hamasz vezetői Katarban

magyarnemzet.hu
Egy évtized az Övezet és Út nemzetközi együttműködésben

Egy évtized az Övezet és Út nemzetközi együttműködésben

origo.hu
Gyanúsan gyorsan érkeztek a riporterek az izraeli határra

Gyanúsan gyorsan érkeztek a riporterek az izraeli határra

magyarnemzet.hu
Globális békecsúcsra készül Ukrajna

Globális békecsúcsra készül Ukrajna

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary FM: This is Madness, Nonsense + Video

Hungary FM: This is Madness, Nonsense + Video

Hungary is in a fortunate position when it comes to the media, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said.
PM Orban: "Hungary is for Hungarians, Hungarian Jobs Belong to Hungarians"

PM Orban: "Hungary is for Hungarians, Hungarian Jobs Belong to Hungarians"

Prime Minister Orban gave an interview to Hungary's public radio.
State Secretary: Despite Current Strains in Relations, Hungary-Bulgaria Friendship Must Be Strengthened

State Secretary: Despite Current Strains in Relations, Hungary-Bulgaria Friendship Must Be Strengthened

Despite current strains in relations, a shared past links the two nations.
FPO: EU Admission of War-Ravaged Country Insane

FPO: EU Admission of War-Ravaged Country Insane

Ukraine does not in the slightest fulfill the Copenhagen criteria for joining the EU and struggles with a massive corruption problem.
Hungary FM: Ukraine Not Suitable for EU Accession + video

Hungary FM: Ukraine Not Suitable for EU Accession + video

According to Hungary's foreign minister, the enlargement of the EU to the Balkans is a process that's been incomplete for twenty years.
Hungarian President Meets NATO's Secretary General to Discuss Sweden's Accession + video

Hungarian President Meets NATO's Secretary General to Discuss Sweden's Accession + video

Hungarian President Novak said she hopes that the Scandinavian country will soon become a member of NATO, adding however, that this is a matter for Hungary's parliament to decide.
idézőjelVélemény
Pilhál Tamás

Dániai takarítóként egyengeti tovább karrierjét Pukli István

A kockás inges exforradalmár napszámban nyekeregteti a porszívóját, és pályaelhagyást javasol minden tanárnak.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu