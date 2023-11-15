Hungary FM: Increasingly Massive Migration Flows Come from Africa

Security and stability in Africa constitute a prerequisite for Europe's security, Peter Szijjarto posted on his official Facebook page. Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade pointed out that

Due to Africa's rapid population growth, the growing number of armed conflicts and the lack of investment and development projects, increasingly massive migration flows are moving from Africa towards Europe.

At the same time, the minister underlined that the best way to bring migration to a halt is to eliminate its root causes, and therefore Europe must build real partnership and effective cooperation with countries capable of guaranteeing stability in Africa. He highlighted

Morocco is one of the pillars of stability in Africa and one of the main bulwarks in Europe's defense line in North Africa. With effective cooperation with Morocco and well-targeted development programs in Africa, we can achieve our strategic goal of halting migration flows from Africa to Europe.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at the airport (Source: FM's official Facebook page)