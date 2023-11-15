időjárás 11°C Adalbert , Lipót 2023. november 15.
Lipót
2023. november 15.
Hungary FM: Increasingly Massive Migration Flows Come from Africa

Magyar Nemzet
53 perce
Hungary FM: Increasingly Massive Migration Flows Come from Africa

Security and stability in Africa constitute a prerequisite for Europe's security, Peter Szijjarto posted on his official Facebook page. Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade pointed out that 

Due to Africa's rapid population growth, the growing number of armed conflicts and the lack of investment and development projects, increasingly massive migration flows are moving from Africa towards Europe.

At the same time, the minister underlined that the best way to bring migration to a halt is to eliminate its root causes, and therefore Europe must build real partnership and effective cooperation with countries capable of guaranteeing stability in Africa. He highlighted 

Morocco is one of the pillars of stability in Africa and one of the main bulwarks in Europe's defense line in North Africa. With effective cooperation with Morocco and well-targeted development programs in Africa, we can achieve our strategic goal of halting migration flows from Africa to Europe.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at the airport (Source: FM's official Facebook page)

 

Ajánló

Fidesz MEP: Hungary Did Not Give Up Its Sovereignty by Joining the EU

Fidesz MEP: Hungary Did Not Give Up Its Sovereignty by Joining the EU

Member states should exercise part of their powers together with the EU institutions, Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch has said.
Security Expert: Everyone Knows Who Is Behind the Nord Stream Blast

Security Expert: Everyone Knows Who Is Behind the Nord Stream Blast

No one dares to say the obvious, the security expert says.
Non-Compliance to Entail Immediate Expulsion from Hungary

Non-Compliance to Entail Immediate Expulsion from Hungary

Hungary will significantly tighten the law on immigration.
FM: "Hungary Faced Huge Pressure for Additional €500M Payment for Weapons to Ukraine"

FM: "Hungary Faced Huge Pressure for Additional €500M Payment for Weapons to Ukraine"

Some called Hungary's stance unfair, others said it was scandalous.
PM Orban: From Nyiregyhaza, Straight to Berlin

PM Orban: From Nyiregyhaza, Straight to Berlin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will discuss European affairs in Berlin.
The Right's Role: Sparing Europe's Car Industry from Collapse

The Right's Role: Sparing Europe's Car Industry from Collapse

The Left in Brussels has almost shot the whole of Europe in the foot.
idézőjelVélemény
González-Gallarza Jorge

Spanyolország furcsa halála (1. rész)

A hataloméhes szocialista miniszterelnök készülőben lévő alkuja a szeparatistákkal fel fogja számolni az általunk ismert spanyol nemzetállamot.

