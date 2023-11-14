Everyone knows who is behind the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipeline, but no one dares to say the obvious, Gyorgy Nogradi told Magyar Nemzet. After more than a year, neither the Danes nor the Swedes have dared to disclose any information about the blast, the security expert said.

Two reports came out, one in a New York Times article and the other in a research conducted by the German television. Both showed that the perpetrators were Ukrainians. At the same time, both reports said that Zelensky had no knowledge about it and Americans had not even heard about it. It is obviously impossible for a Ukrainian colonel or anyone else to decide on their own and blow up Europe's most important pipelines,

the security expert said, adding that the investigators have obviously been under huge pressure to disclose something to the public, but no one in the world is going to tell the truth.

It is impossible that the Ukrainians carried out this operation without informing the head of state about it, Gyorgy Nogradi said when asked by Magyar Nemzet.

Not even on their deathbed, will the Ukrainian leaders admit that they had anything to do with it. So this will not happen. Admitting this publicly would serve as proof that they performed an act of terrorism. No one will ever admit it, and anyone who does will be fired in two minutes, stating that they have lied. So it will never come to light. People say that nothing can remain a secret in the world. In 95 percent of the cases in the world, nothing will ever be revealed, and no light will be shed on this incident either,

Gyorgy Nogradi said, noting that, in his view, no country or organisation has the courage to conduct real research on the issue. This explosion meant that Europe would no longer receive cheap Russian raw materials and would be dependent on imports of expensive American shale gas, which is an extremely lucrative business for some people.