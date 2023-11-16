időjárás 13°C Ödön 2023. november 16.
Six Hungarians Successfully Leave Gaza Strip + video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Six Hungarians Successfully Leave Gaza Strip + video

This means that fourteen out of fifteen Hungarian citizens staying in Gaza who wished to leave have successfully done so, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced on Wednesday night on his social media.

Six more Hungarian citizens, including four children and two Palestinian family members, have left the Gaza Strip, leaving only one Hungarian citizen who has decided to stay in the area, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announced in Budapest late on Wednesday night. Having arrived from Morocco, the minister underlined that the security situation in the Middle East remained desperate.

He recalled that he had been in contact with fifteen Hungarian citizens in the Gaza Strip in recent weeks, who had not been able to flee the area for a long time. The news that foreign nationals are allowed to leave the area came two weeks ago, so FM Szijjarto spoke to his Israeli and Egyptian counterparts who assured him that the Hungarians in question could leave for Egypt via the Rafah crossing point.

Shortly afterwards, eight Hungarian citizens have successfully left the area with their Palestinian family members. However, seven have decided to stay due to security risks and many have since been injured.

Hungary's foreign minister welcomed 

that on Wednesday night six Hungarian citizens, including four children and two Palestinian family members, finally managed to enter Egypt after a lengthy wait. 

They were welcomed by staff at the Hungarian Embassy in Cairo and are already on their way to the Egyptian capital by minibus, where their accommodation is secured. The necessary paperwork will be completed by members of the diplomatic mission on the following day, allowing the Hungarian nationals to reach Hungary with a scheduled flight this week.

One Hungarian citizen has decided to stay in Gaza. He, too, had the opportunity to reach the Rafah crossing point and cross the border today, but he chose to stay despite the opportunity offered. We will, of course, keep in touch with him in the coming period,

– FM Szijjarto has said. He called it good news that fourteen of the fifteen Hungarian citizens staying in Gaza who wished to leave were able to do so. - Today, the six Hungarian citizens, including the four children, are safe in Egypt. They are on their way to Cairo and will be able to return to Hungary this week, he said. 

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)

Szajlai Csaba

Újraiparosítással kikerülhetjük az uniós káoszt

Továbbra is vonzónak kell lennie a magyar gazdaságnak a magas hozzáadott értéket teremtő, új tudást hozó nemzetközi értékláncok számára.

