US Ambassador Concerned over Sovereignty Protection Bill

In an interview for Reuters, David Pressman expressed his concerns about the sovereignty protection bill, reports Mandiner. The sovereignty protection bill aims to curb foreign influence in both politics and the media.

To the extent that this bill may seek to criminalize and or intimidate independent civil society and media organizations, that is very dangerous, and I hope that's not the path that Hungary chooses to go down,

the US ambassador to Hungary said referring to the proposal, adding that he has serious concerns about the new bill.