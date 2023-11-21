időjárás 8°C Olivér 2023. november 21.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 8°C
Olivér
2023. november 21.

Házkutatást tartott a NAV Karácsony pénzhordó emberénél

magyar

Vocal Hungary Hater Daniel Freund Terrified of Orban

Manninger Miksa
33 perce
Vocal Hungary Hater Daniel Freund Terrified of Orban

German Green MEP Daniel Freund has recently shared a compelling video on X. In the short, 80-second clip, the self-proclaimed democracy defender repeatedly mentions the name of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and advocates for the following measures:

  • Stripping Hungary of the Council presidency 
  • Abolition of veto, i.e. unanimous voting, in the European Union, and 
  • He also declared war on the political right 

So, in about eighty seconds, Freund has managed to summarize all the key points of Brussels' crusade against Hungary, ostensibly in the name of democracy.

In terms of Hungary's upcoming Council presidency, Judit Varga, the chair of the Hungarian Parliament's European Affairs Committee, previously emphasized that "it was in the safest possible position." Ms Varga also addressed long-standing left-wing critiques, pointing out that

the European Parliament aims to prevent Hungary from holding the EU Council presidency in the second half of 2024 due to the left-wing majority's disapproval of Hungary's pro-peace stance.

As for the abolition of "national vetoes' - which, despite the term, refers to a lack of unanimity - Mr Freund has simply joined the bandwagon on this long-standing issue in Brussels. It represents the pressure exerted by larger EU states against the national sovereignty of smaller and medium-sized members. This undemocratic trend threatens to erode the validation of sovereignty.

The backdrop of all this fear of the political right and of PM Viktor Orban in particular, is that the right may grow stronger in the forthcoming European elections, in 2024. Politico has already published its forecasts. Viktor Orban's role is perceived by the Green MEP as significant because, under Orban's leadership, Hungary has emerged as a role model on various fronts, including migration, family support and climate policy.

Cover photo: Daniel Freund, Member of the Delegation of the Committee on Budgetary Control of the European Parliament, attends a press conference at the end of the Committee's visit to Budapest, at the European Parliament's Liaison Office on May 17, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Orbán Viktor: Magyarország nem hagyja magát!

Orbán Viktor: Magyarország nem hagyja magát!

origo.hu
Valami szörnyű készülhet: Észak-Korea drámai bejelentést tett

Valami szörnyű készülhet: Észak-Korea drámai bejelentést tett

origo.hu
"Terhes vagy?" - sejtelmes fotót tett közzé Berki Mazsi

"Terhes vagy?" - sejtelmes fotót tett közzé Berki Mazsi

borsonline.hu
Bajnokok Ligája - Magyarország megpályázta a 2026-os vagy a 2027-es döntő megrendezését

Bajnokok Ligája - Magyarország megpályázta a 2026-os vagy a 2027-es döntő megrendezését

hirtv.hu
Szürreális felvételek G.w.M és Kulcsár Edina életéből: Hajnalban felrázzák a lányukat

Szürreális felvételek G.w.M és Kulcsár Edina életéből: Hajnalban felrázzák a lányukat

ripost.hu
Napindító - Hetedik alkalommal tüntették ki a példamutató férfiakat

Napindító - Hetedik alkalommal tüntették ki a példamutató férfiakat

hirtv.hu
Megszólalt a szakításról Jákob Zoltán barátnője

Megszólalt a szakításról Jákob Zoltán barátnője

origo.hu
Címlapsztori: Bárkivel felvehetjük a versenyt az Eb-n – Marco Rossi

Címlapsztori: Bárkivel felvehetjük a versenyt az Eb-n – Marco Rossi

nemzetisport.hu
Az elhibázott szankciós politikát szorgalmazta a Magyarországot támadó Ursula von der Leyen

Az elhibázott szankciós politikát szorgalmazta a Magyarországot támadó Ursula von der Leyen

magyarnemzet.hu
Black Friday a barkácspiacon

Black Friday a barkácspiacon

origo.hu
Költségmegtakarítást is hozhatnak a digitális vállalati pénzügyek (X)

Költségmegtakarítást is hozhatnak a digitális vállalati pénzügyek (X)

vg.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

PM Orban: No Gang Wars, No Migrant Ghettos Here!

PM Orban: No Gang Wars, No Migrant Ghettos Here!

Hungary will defend itself and its sovereignty, the prime minister said.
There Will be No Country to Call Hungary If Brussels Has its Way

There Will be No Country to Call Hungary If Brussels Has its Way

On big issues that concern Hungarians and other Europeans alike, the Hungarian government's position is in the majority also in other European countries.
Majority of Hungarians Condemn Pro-Hamas politicians

Majority of Hungarians Condemn Pro-Hamas politicians

According to the Szazadveg survey, respondents are worried that Islamic terrorism could re-emerge in Europe.
Alex Soros Likely Behind Foreign Attacks on Child Protection Law

Alex Soros Likely Behind Foreign Attacks on Child Protection Law

Influential politicians in Brussels staging full-blown assault on law are in contact with billionaire speculator's son.
Ukraine's EU Admission Insanity + video

Ukraine's EU Admission Insanity + video

It is extremely cynical and hypocritical that the European elite is holding out the carrot to the Ukrainian people.
EU to Provide Additional Funds for Russia-Ukraine War

EU to Provide Additional Funds for Russia-Ukraine War

The EU is preparing to finance the consequences of a protracted war.
idézőjelVélemény
Hegyi Zoltán

Grazie, capitano!

Érzelmek, szenvedély, hit, ez Marco Rossi szentháromsága.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu