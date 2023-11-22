"Continuing threat to the rule of law, the independence of justice and the non-fulfilment of conditionality for EU funding in Hungary" was the title of the MEP debate during the European Parliament's plenary week in Strasbourg.

Representing the Commission, Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders acknowledged that Hungary has taken reform steps along the lines of expectations, but noted that in cases such as LGBTQ+ issues and the Child Protection Act, expectations have not been met. However, the commissioner noted that

The new Hungarian law of June 1 is an important step in the right direction. However, it is not the end of the process. (...) While a lot has already been done [by Hungary], a few points remain open.

A wide range of liberal left-wing MEPs voiced sharp, often quite unfounded criticisms of Hungary, including attacks on the National Consultation.

Right-wing MEPs said Brussels's problem is that Hungary has a real conservative government. Several said the EU was turning a blind eye to similar shortcomings in other countries, even though Hungary had already completed the necessary reforms.

Several Fidesz MEPs also spoke out in the debate. According to Tamas Deutsch, the dirty power game of the European Left is the way they are trying to assist their dollar-leftist comrades in Hungary, while ignoring the country's sovereignty. Meanwhile, Deutsch said

You blather on and on about the rule of law. The rule of law, for the greater glory of which illegal campaign funds from abroad could arrive unhindered to the dollar-financed leftist opposition in Hungary. You didn't have a single word to say about this serious political corruption. But on the other hand, in the name of political blackmail, you want to illegally withhold EU funds lawfully due to Hungarians.

The MEP's speech, which he concluded by saying "No war. No migration. No gender.", was met with applause in the Parliament.

Hungarian Momentum party MEP Katalin Cseh, once again focused on criticizing the Orban regime instead of demanding the money owed to Hungary.

An unparalleled tit-for-tat ensued at the meeting in the otherwise almost empty chamber. Using the blue card system, MEPs of the Hungarian governing party coalition started calling to account the false accusations of the left-wing representatives.



The president of the European parliamentary session may give the floor to MEPs who raise a blue card, indicating that they wish to address a question to an MEP in connection with their speech.

The first to do so was Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi, who asked the socialist Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar from Spain about his stereotypical speech attacking Hungary:

How can you criticize Hungary saying there is a lack of independence in the judiciary system, while in Spain your socialist prime minister made the most cynical decision possible, and he seems to not take into account the court's verdict in very serious matters. How dare you preach to us about this issue?

Daniel Freund testified that courage, if not grounded on a good foundation, can easily cause discomfort. He accused Hungary of anti-Semitism, despite the fact that he was speaking of one of the safest countries, where there aren't even any anti-Israel demonstrations. Erno Schaller-Baross responded to his speech, by saying:

Mr. Freund, you worked for Soros's foundation for five years and yet you talk about anti-Semitism. Because of your Greens government, the Jews in Germany cannot go out into the streets because of mass migration. You unleashed this on Germany.

Schaller-Baross suggested the practice of self-reflection to the Hungary-obsessed German MEP.

Freund defended himself by saying that he did not work for Soros’s foundation, but for Transparency International.

As is known, one of Transparency International's biggest funders is George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.