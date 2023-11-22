időjárás 5°C Cecília 2023. november 22.
2023. november 22.
"Welcome to the Latest Episode of the Anti-Hungary Soap Opera!"

Manninger Miksa
32 perce
"Continuing threat to the rule of law, the independence of justice and the non-fulfilment of conditionality for EU funding in Hungary"  was the title of the MEP debate during the European Parliament's plenary week in Strasbourg.

Representing the Commission, Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders acknowledged that Hungary has taken reform steps along the lines of expectations, but noted that in cases such as LGBTQ+ issues and the Child Protection Act, expectations have not been met. However, the commissioner noted that

The new Hungarian law of June 1 is an important step in the right direction. However, it is not the end of the process. (...) While a lot has already been done [by Hungary], a few points remain open.

A wide range of liberal left-wing MEPs voiced sharp, often quite unfounded criticisms of Hungary, including attacks on the National Consultation.

Right-wing MEPs said Brussels's problem is that Hungary has a real conservative government. Several said the EU was turning a blind eye to similar shortcomings in other countries, even though Hungary had already completed the necessary reforms.

Several Fidesz MEPs also spoke out in the debate. According to Tamas Deutsch, the dirty power game of the European Left is the way they are trying to assist their dollar-leftist comrades in Hungary, while ignoring the country's sovereignty. Meanwhile, Deutsch said

You blather on and on about the rule of law. The rule of law, for the greater glory of which illegal campaign funds from abroad could arrive unhindered to the dollar-financed leftist opposition in Hungary. You didn't have a single word to say about this serious political corruption. But on the other hand, in the name of political blackmail, you want to illegally withhold EU funds lawfully due to Hungarians.

The MEP's speech, which he concluded by saying "No war. No migration. No gender.", was met with applause in the Parliament.

Hungarian Momentum party MEP Katalin Cseh, once again focused on criticizing the Orban regime instead of demanding the money owed to Hungary.

An unparalleled tit-for-tat ensued at the meeting in the otherwise almost empty chamber. Using the blue card system, MEPs of the Hungarian governing party coalition started calling to account the false accusations of the left-wing representatives.
 

The president of the European parliamentary session may give the floor to MEPs who raise a blue card, indicating that they wish to address a question to an MEP in connection with their speech.

The first to do so was Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi, who asked the socialist Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar from Spain about his stereotypical speech attacking Hungary:

How can you criticize Hungary saying there is a lack of independence in the judiciary system, while in Spain your socialist prime minister made the most cynical decision possible, and he seems to not take into account the court's verdict in very serious matters. How dare you preach to us about this issue?

Daniel Freund testified that courage, if not grounded on a good foundation, can easily cause discomfort. He accused Hungary of anti-Semitism, despite the fact that he was speaking of one of the safest countries, where there aren't even any anti-Israel demonstrations. Erno Schaller-Baross responded to his speech, by saying:

Mr. Freund, you worked for Soros's foundation for five years and yet you talk about anti-Semitism. Because of your Greens government, the Jews in Germany cannot go out into the streets because of mass migration. You unleashed this on Germany.

Schaller-Baross suggested the practice of self-reflection to the Hungary-obsessed German MEP.

Freund defended himself by saying that he did not work for Soros’s foundation, but for Transparency International.

As is known, one of Transparency International's biggest funders is George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

MEP Sandor Ronai of Gyurcsany’s opposition DK party also denigrated the state of the rule of law in Hungary, mainly criticizing the new poster campaign. He was called to account by Fidesz MEP Livia Jaroka saying

Do you, my colleague, agree that the Roma in Hungary have made very significant progress in recent years (…) and now they are losing their development programs because of your unfounded accusations? You are jeopardizing kindergartens, second-chance schools, our university programs and the family housing support scheme.

The last blows from Hungary’s governing party were delivered by MEPs Kinga Gal and Gyorgy Holvenyi

Welcome to the latest episode of the anti-Hungary soap opera! For almost 14 years, I have been fighting against this third-rate series, which is getting poorer in quality with each season. It lacks credibility, contains no facts and no shred of truth. Even those who produce it or commission it are no longer interested. It is political blackmail in an effort to force Hungary to its knees,

said Gal and went on to explain that the reason behind the attack is that Hungary opposes illegal migration, protects children from gender ideology and defends its sovereignty.

Gyorgy Holvenyi described the whole debate as a campaign event for the left wing, but added that 

Make no mistake. It is not that Hungary or any other Member States cannot be criticized over a particular situation. However, this has long ceased to be the case here. The increasingly radicalized left is blackmailing the European Commission and the Council in a desperate, but by no means insignificant effort. All this is done in a bid to prevent Hungary for good from accessing the EU funds the country is entitled to.

Cover photo: MEPs of Fidesz (Source: Tamas Deutsch)

PM Orban: Conservative Speech Entails Instant Stigma

PM Orban: Conservative Speech Entails Instant Stigma

Hungary's prime minister addressed the anniversary celebrations of the prestigious Swiss conservative weekly, Weltwoche, which turns 90 this year.
Fidesz MEP: Despite Machinations of EP’s Left-Wing Majority, We Will Defend Hungary’s Sovereignty

Fidesz MEP: Despite Machinations of EP’s Left-Wing Majority, We Will Defend Hungary’s Sovereignty

MEPs of Hungary's opposition 'Dollar left' are using the European Parliament as a platform to spite their own country.
Austrian Party Defends PM Orban’s Policies

Austrian Party Defends PM Orban’s Policies

They have called on Brussels to stop its pointless and fictitious political crusade against Hungary.
Hungarian MEP Hurls Scathing Rebuke at Von der Leyen

Hungarian MEP Hurls Scathing Rebuke at Von der Leyen

Today, Brussels began its attack on Hungary's national consultation survey and will do everything to silence the Hungarian people, state secretary Zoltan Kovacs said.
Brussels Launches Unprecedented Assault on Hungary's Sovereignty

Brussels Launches Unprecedented Assault on Hungary's Sovereignty

While Brussels allegedly ignores the upcoming national consultation, it sharply criticizes it.
Vocal Hungary Hater Daniel Freund Terrified of Orban

Vocal Hungary Hater Daniel Freund Terrified of Orban

In roughly eighty seconds, the Green MEP summarized all the key points of Brussels' crusade against Hungary.
Csejtei Dezső

Tíz perc Oswald Spengler

A halódó fausti világ most is az orosz és az arab civilizációval áll éles ellentétben.

