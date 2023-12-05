időjárás 2°C Vilma 2023. december 5.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 2°C
Vilma
2023. december 5.
magyar

Die Weltwoche Publishes Extensive Article on Viktor Orban's Speech

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Die Weltwoche Publishes Extensive Article on Viktor Orban's Speech

The prestigious Swiss conservative weekly Die Weltwoche has published a lengthy article on Viktor Orban's keynote speech recently delivered in Zurich at the 90th jubilee event of the newspaper. Viktor Orban, Europe's longest serving head of government, addressed a distinguished audience that included Christoph Blocher and Ueli Maurer, as well as former members of the Federal Council.

In his speech, Hungary's prime minister emphasized the importance of  Europe assuming strategic sovereignty in the face of challenges, the paper writes. He also highlighted that Europe must protect its traditions, identity and values, and called for a united approach to this end, 

Die Weltwoche recalls. Viktor Orban called on European leaders to put national interests first, stressing that we should not be afraid to protect our European culture and heritage, the paper points out.

Viktor Orban's thoughts reflect his vision of a strong, self-determining Europe amid changing global dynamics, the Swiss conservative weekly writes, Die Weltwoche highlights.

 

Cover photo: In the photo released by the PM's Press Office, Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at the jubilee event of  the Swiss conservative weekly Die Weltwoche in Zurich on November 22, 2023. (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Lázár János: Új, millenniumi városközpont jöhet létre

Lázár János: Új, millenniumi városközpont jöhet létre

origo.hu
omoszexuális prostituáltak között meghalt rektor, aztán pedofil vérfertőzés

omoszexuális prostituáltak között meghalt rektor, aztán pedofil vérfertőzés

origo.hu
Elárulta az időutazó, mi vár ránk 2024-ben: a magyarok sorsát külön kiemelte

Elárulta az időutazó, mi vár ránk 2024-ben: a magyarok sorsát külön kiemelte

borsonline.hu
Országos kéknyelv-betegség vizsgálatokat rendelt el a Nébih

Országos kéknyelv-betegség vizsgálatokat rendelt el a Nébih

hirtv.hu
Hivatalosan is megerősítette Krausz Gábor: Mikes Annával visszafricskázott Tóth Gabinak

Hivatalosan is megerősítette Krausz Gábor: Mikes Annával visszafricskázott Tóth Gabinak

metropol.hu
Napokon belül kezdik építeni a szmájli alakú gyorsforgalmi utat a magyar határtól

Napokon belül kezdik építeni a szmájli alakú gyorsforgalmi utat a magyar határtól

vg.hu
Meztelen fenekét, hatalmas melleit mutogatja Vasvári Vivien - fotó

Meztelen fenekét, hatalmas melleit mutogatja Vasvári Vivien - fotó

origo.hu
Női kézi-vb: A montenegrói kapus belemászott a fejünkbe – Papp Nikolett

Női kézi-vb: A montenegrói kapus belemászott a fejünkbe – Papp Nikolett

nemzetisport.hu
Fogyassz bátran csokoládét karácsonykor: az egészséged hálás lesz érte(x)

Fogyassz bátran csokoládét karácsonykor: az egészséged hálás lesz érte(x)

life.hu
A TERMÉSZETES VÉDŐBÁSTYA (x)

A TERMÉSZETES VÉDŐBÁSTYA (x)

dietaesfitnesz.hu
Ajándékozz kényeztetést és ragyogást karácsonyra: tökéletes arcápolók minden bőrtípusra(x)

Ajándékozz kényeztetést és ragyogást karácsonyra: tökéletes arcápolók minden bőrtípusra(x)

life.hu
Magyarellenes kirohanás a román parlamentben

Magyarellenes kirohanás a román parlamentben

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Putin's Ploy Pushes Germany to Brink of Economic Collapse

Putin's Ploy Pushes Germany to Brink of Economic Collapse

Millions of people were nearly left without any gas in Germany.
Hungary Acted in Time as Europe Faces Daily Threats of Terrorism

Hungary Acted in Time as Europe Faces Daily Threats of Terrorism

Politicians in charge of paving the way for new migration ideas seem eerily unperturbed by the many terrorist attacks, PM Orban's chief domestic security advisor says.
Plans Afoot to Divide Szeklerland and Merge Romanian Counties

Plans Afoot to Divide Szeklerland and Merge Romanian Counties

If the idea is implemented, there will be no Hungarian-majority counties left in the country.
Pressman Launches Another Full-Blown Attack on Hungary, State Secretary Responds

Pressman Launches Another Full-Blown Attack on Hungary, State Secretary Responds

The usual incitement from the US ambassador was addressed by State Secretary Zoltan Kovacs.
Hungarian journalist: Gang Rape by Migrants Unpunished in Germany + video

Hungarian journalist: Gang Rape by Migrants Unpunished in Germany + video

How much longer will the German society tolerate all this? And if they keep putting up with all this, what do they deserve? Hungarian journalist Zsolt Bayer raises these questions in the latest episode of his vlog.
Migration Yields € Billions for Terrorists + video

Migration Yields € Billions for Terrorists + video

All the way from Afghanistan to Hungary's border with Serbia, a terrorist organization dominates human trafficking networks.
Magyarellenes kirohanás a román parlamentben

Magyarellenes kirohanás a román parlamentben

Menj a magyar parlamentbe, ott beszélj ilyeneket! Túl sok jogot kaptál itt eddig is! Menj Magyarországra! – ordította teli torokból a hisztérikus kirohanásairól ismert Diana Sosoaca az RMDSZ képviselőjének.

idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Szégyen! Ismét magyar sikert gyaláz a baloldali gyűlöletkommandó

Milyen emberek ezek?

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu