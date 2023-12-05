Die Weltwoche Publishes Extensive Article on Viktor Orban's Speech

The prestigious Swiss conservative weekly Die Weltwoche has published a lengthy article on Viktor Orban's keynote speech recently delivered in Zurich at the 90th jubilee event of the newspaper. Viktor Orban, Europe's longest serving head of government, addressed a distinguished audience that included Christoph Blocher and Ueli Maurer, as well as former members of the Federal Council.

In his speech, Hungary's prime minister emphasized the importance of Europe assuming strategic sovereignty in the face of challenges, the paper writes. He also highlighted that Europe must protect its traditions, identity and values, and called for a united approach to this end,

Die Weltwoche recalls. Viktor Orban called on European leaders to put national interests first, stressing that we should not be afraid to protect our European culture and heritage, the paper points out.

Viktor Orban's thoughts reflect his vision of a strong, self-determining Europe amid changing global dynamics, the Swiss conservative weekly writes, Die Weltwoche highlights.