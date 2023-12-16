The paper points out that a country at war cannot be admitted to the community, but at the same time expresses concern that Donald Trump could be re-elected. In this case, according to the author, there could be a complete paradigm shift in the policy toward Ukraine. The article emphasizes that Prime Minister Viktor Orban has blocked 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine and set conditions at a time when further support for Ukraine is already stalling in the US Congress.

As for billions in additional EU aid, Orban is likely to engage in another dispute with the other 26 EU heads of state and government in the near future,

the author says.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is not a lone extra on the stage of European politics when he talks about foreign policy and the course the European Union is taking, an analyst writes on the Croatian 7dnevno news portal. The Hungarian prime minister is simply more extravagant, the author says, more inclined to openly state his views on issues without reckoning with or condescending to anyone who disagrees with his thoughts.

Viktor Orban possesses something that many statesmen and politicians in the West don't - personal courage and willingness to take responsibility for his actions,

the author emphasizes.