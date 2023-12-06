időjárás 2°C Miklós 2023. december 6.
FM Szijjarto: German FM Misunderstands the Situation

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
FM Szijjarto: German FM Misunderstands the Situation

According to Hungary's foreign minister, his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock has fundamentally misunderstood the situation regarding Hungary's stance on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Referring to Annalena Baerbock's recent statement in Ljubljana, FM Peter Szijjarto emphasized in his Facebook post on Tuesday that "Hungary's position on Ukraine's EU accession is well-considered and well-founded, devoid of any blackmail or games."

We categorically reject the confusion of things that have nothing to do with each other.

 − he added.

"We - neither the Hungarian people, the Hungarian parliament, nor the government - see no reason for Europe to initiate accession negotiations with Ukraine prematurely," Mr Szijjarto stated.

Ukraine is simply too far away from being ready for accession or even for negotiations on accession, so it would be more appropriate to establish a strategic partnership first," Mr Szijjarto suggested.

FM Szijjarto emphasized the importance of making it clear to the German foreign minister that Hungary won't alter its position under any pressure. Consequently, he suggested that the EU should withdraw its proposal to begin negotiations with Ukraine from the agenda of the upcoming Brussels meetings to preserve European unity."

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Trade and Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó (Photo: MTI/Boglárka Bodnár)

