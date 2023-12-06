FM Szijjarto: German FM Misunderstands the Situation

According to Hungary's foreign minister, his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock has fundamentally misunderstood the situation regarding Hungary's stance on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Referring to Annalena Baerbock's recent statement in Ljubljana, FM Peter Szijjarto emphasized in his Facebook post on Tuesday that "Hungary's position on Ukraine's EU accession is well-considered and well-founded, devoid of any blackmail or games."

We categorically reject the confusion of things that have nothing to do with each other.

− he added.

"We - neither the Hungarian people, the Hungarian parliament, nor the government - see no reason for Europe to initiate accession negotiations with Ukraine prematurely," Mr Szijjarto stated.