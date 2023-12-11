Four-Month Wait: What's Holding Up Ukraine's New Ambassador?

On August 8, Hungarian President Katalin Novak signed the acceptance letter of Ukraine's new EU ambassador, Sandor Fegyir, and on August 22 Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, headed by Peter Szijjarto, also countersigned the document.
This means that nearly four months have passed since all obstacles preventing the diplomat's arrival were removed.
Ironically, based on social media posts, candidate Fegyir, of Transcarpathian descent with Hungarian ancestry, appears less concerned about departure preparations and continues to actively serve as a soldier. The timing of events is intriguing, particularly in light of reports by Free Europe (Szabad Európa) and Index this summer that Hungary's president had intentionally delayed the process for political reasons, deliberately "putting the file of the new Ukrainian ambassador (who has now been waiting since March) on the backburners." By comparison, Hungary's ambassador to Kyiv, Antal Heizer, received his credentials from President Novak in May and assumed his post in September.