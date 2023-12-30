Only The Hungarian Model Can Protect Europe's Borders

In a recent social media post, Hungary's ruling Fidesz party highlights PM Viktor Orban's remarks on migration, emphasizing that only the Hungarian model works.

The post outlines Hungarian regulations, stating that individuals seeking entry into Hungary must submit their documents to Hungarian authorities and wait outside the country, for instance in Serbia. They are allowed to enter only after receiving a positive response.

This is the only good solution to migration,

– according to the post.

No one should be allowed to enter Europe's territory until they have received a permit based on procedural authorization. Migrants must wait outside, otherwise, this won't work. This is my personal experience. It's not a theory. I have been fighting migration for more than eight years and I know that this is the only solution,

– PM Orban was quoted as saying.

Once migrants are admitted, deportation becomes nearly impossible, regardless of highfalutin legal concepts like the "fiction of non-entry into the EU" mentioned in the reform. This has no relevance because these are real people in the flesh who have entered, and sending them back will be unfeasible. They will represent their own culture, their own social outlook and their own values, and won't behave in the way that intellectuals would want them to," reads the post quoting PM Orban's words.