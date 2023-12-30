időjárás 9°C Dávid 2023. december 30.
Only The Hungarian Model Can Protect Europe's Borders

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Only The Hungarian Model Can Protect Europe's Borders

In a recent social media post, Hungary's ruling Fidesz party highlights PM Viktor Orban's remarks on migration, emphasizing that only the Hungarian model works. 

The post outlines Hungarian regulations, stating that individuals seeking entry into Hungary must submit their documents to Hungarian authorities and wait outside the country, for instance in Serbia. They are allowed to enter only after receiving a positive response.

This is the only good solution to migration,

– according to the post.

No one should be allowed to enter Europe's territory until they have received a permit based on procedural authorization. Migrants must wait outside, otherwise, this won't work. This is my personal experience. It's not a theory. I have been fighting migration for more than eight years and I know that this is the only solution,

– PM Orban was quoted as saying.

Once migrants are admitted, deportation becomes nearly impossible, regardless of highfalutin legal concepts like the "fiction of non-entry into the EU" mentioned in the reform. This has no relevance because these are real people in the flesh who have entered, and sending them back will be unfeasible. They will represent their own culture, their own social outlook and their own values, and won't behave in the way that intellectuals would want them to," reads the post quoting PM Orban's words. 

Cover photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)

Ex-Ambassador to Ukraine: Viktor Orban Conspicuously Absent from Kyiv

Ex-Ambassador to Ukraine: Viktor Orban Conspicuously Absent from Kyiv

Istvan Ijgyarto, former ambassador to Kyiv and Moscow, assesses Ukraine-Hungary relations.
President Novak: We've Learned We Must Often Push All the Way to the Wall + Video

President Novak: We've Learned We Must Often Push All the Way to the Wall + Video

The Hungarian head of state released a video showcasing her diplomatic efforts throughout the year.
Is an Orban–Zelensky Meeting Imminent?

Is an Orban–Zelensky Meeting Imminent?

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, has also touched on this issue.
Soros's Key People (Part 1): Kati Marton

Soros's Key People (Part 1): Kati Marton

From a Washington DC-fanatic family to the American elite: Kati Marton's hatred of Orban may have a psychological basis.
Stakes Are High in EP Elections, Parliamentary Group Leader of Christian Democrats Says

Stakes Are High in EP Elections, Parliamentary Group Leader of Christian Democrats Says

Supporting families is a national strategy issue that the Christian Democrats will stick to, the parliamentary group leader of the Christian Democrats says.
Hungary Is Not Participating in the War, but Increasing Defense Preparedness, Says Defense Minister

Hungary Is Not Participating in the War, but Increasing Defense Preparedness, Says Defense Minister

We must contend with living in an era of dangers because of the bad decisions of others, according to the minister.
