2023. december 26.
PM Orban and President Zelensky Won't Just Discuss National Minorities

2 órája
It is important to note that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went as far as flying to Argentina to catch up with Mr. Orban and engage with Hungary's prime minister before the December EU summit. Despite these efforts, the anticipated positive developments sought by Zelensky did not materialize. Post-summit, President Zelensky extended an invitation to Hungary's Prime Minister Orban for further discussions.

 

The chief of the Ukrainian presidential office highlighted that the dialogue between the two leaders should extend beyond the specific issue of Hungarian minorities living in Ukraine. It is crucial to remember that the rights of minorities were revoked abruptly by a Ukraine that's so eager to join the EU.

Speaking to the Ukrainian Interfax news agency, Igor Zhovkva underscored that Ukraine has already embraced comprehensive legislation on national minorities, a proposal set forth by both the European Commission and the Venice Commission.

He said the possible negotiations would affect bilateral relations between Ukraine and Hungary.

And this is a broad spectrum, not limited to the problems of national minorities,

– Mr Zhovkva said.

We can discuss the economy, as well as the transit between neighboring states,

– he added.

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to Hungarian PM Viktor Orban during the inauguration of Argentina's new president in Congress, in Buenos Aires, on December 10, 2023 (Photo: Afp/Alejandro Pagni)

Ajánló

Hungary President: As More People Hear Our Call for Peace, the Greater the Impact + Video

Hungary President: As More People Hear Our Call for Peace, the Greater the Impact + Video

According to the head of state, in times like these we can truly appreciate what a great treasure peace actually is.
Liberal 'Democracy' Bares Its Teeth

Liberal 'Democracy' Bares Its Teeth

Public television in Poland was seized by physical violence.
Poland Faces Violent Takeover by Soros-Led Left Wing, Policy Chief Says

Poland Faces Violent Takeover by Soros-Led Left Wing, Policy Chief Says

One doesn't need to search too hard to uncover ties to Soros in the new Polish government, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's political director says.
What Queen Elizabeth II Never Said At Christmas

What Queen Elizabeth II Never Said At Christmas

In search of the hidden meaning of the English phrase for Christmas well-wishing.
Viktor Orban Shares Photo of Christmas Preparations

Viktor Orban Shares Photo of Christmas Preparations

The prime minister takes time off to make gingerbread with his grandchildren.
Brussels Pours Money Into Ukraine While Blocks Funds For Hungary

Brussels Pours Money Into Ukraine While Blocks Funds For Hungary

Brussels is bent on bypassing Hungary and supporting Ukraine with huge sums of cash.
