The chief of the Ukrainian presidential office highlighted that the dialogue between the two leaders should extend beyond the specific issue of Hungarian minorities living in Ukraine. It is crucial to remember that the rights of minorities were revoked abruptly by a Ukraine that's so eager to join the EU.

Speaking to the Ukrainian Interfax news agency, Igor Zhovkva underscored that Ukraine has already embraced comprehensive legislation on national minorities, a proposal set forth by both the European Commission and the Venice Commission.

He said the possible negotiations would affect bilateral relations between Ukraine and Hungary.

And this is a broad spectrum, not limited to the problems of national minorities,

– Mr Zhovkva said.

We can discuss the economy, as well as the transit between neighboring states,

– he added.

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to Hungarian PM Viktor Orban during the inauguration of Argentina's new president in Congress, in Buenos Aires, on December 10, 2023 (Photo: Afp/Alejandro Pagni)