It is important to note that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went as far as flying to Argentina to catch up with Mr. Orban and engage with Hungary's prime minister before the December EU summit. Despite these efforts, the anticipated positive developments sought by Zelensky did not materialize. Post-summit, President Zelensky extended an invitation to Hungary's Prime Minister Orban for further discussions.
Ajánló
Szánalmasan próbálkozik Zelenszkij, Buenos Airesbe repült Orbán Viktor után
Volodimir Zelenszkij ukrán elnök a nemzetközi politikában egészen ritkán látható szánalmas módon próbálkozik, hogy valahogy megpróbálja rávenni Orbán Viktor miniszterelnököt: engedje felvenni Ukrajnát az Európai Unióba.