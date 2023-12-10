Of course, Soros is closely monitoring developments in Ukraine, not only through his local foundation but also on a personal level. Last year, he even met with Zelensky's wife, who is highly active in politics.

Both George Soros and his son have consistently advocated for the continuation of the war. Alex Soros stated last summer that he believed Western countries should provide more support to Ukraine and take on a greater role in the conflict.

Furthermore, Alex Soros expressed a belief that Europe should go to war; he contended that Western Europe and the United States should have engaged in conflict with Russia long ago.

Soros's Ukrainian deputy, Oleksandr Sushko, recently affirmed their commitment to the region. The Soros foundation's substantial investment of $250 million since 2014 has played a pivotal role in Kyiv's resilience.

One of George Soros's strongmen is among Ukraine's biggest landowners, while another one of his aids is is capitalizing on the Russia-Ukraine war through military bonds, while Soros himself has stakes in energy companies benefiting from the ongoing conflict and associated sanctions.

Recent revelations indicate that a noteworthy portion of the 2022 funds was allocated to ammunition and drones sent to the front. It has been suggested that much of the aid provided will only be disclosed at the war's conclusion.

However, it is worth quoting one of their posts from last year, which highlighted most of the funds were actually military contributions. According to the post detailing expenditures after the outbreak of the war, thirty percent of the foundation's money was allocated for equipment requested by soldiers, while slightly over ten percent was spent on humanitarian purposes. The report also discloses that the foundation played a role in military recruitment and provided training for drone operators engaged in combat operations.

The post further revealed a vigorous lobby for the extension of sanctions against Russia, with a particular emphasis on energy sanctions, including measures targeting oil and nuclear companies.

Cover photo: Businessman Alexander Soros and Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Source: X/Alexander Soros))