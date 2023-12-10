időjárás -2°C Judit 2023. december 10.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás -2°C
Loretta
2023. december 10.
magyar

Soros, the Boss, Visits Ukraine as New Investment Looms

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Soros, the Boss, Visits Ukraine as New Investment Looms

For the second time in a short span, Alexander Soros has visited Ukraine and has officially been designated as the successor to the American oligarch George Soros. The heir apparent to the Soros empire has diligently prepared for months to take over the reins, engaging in a packed schedule of meetings and briefings across the US, the Balkan countries under their influence, and Ukraine.

It's good to be back in Kiev and to meet the Ukrainian First Lady and her team to announce our partnership,

– Soros Jr. wrote on his social media to announce the latest business plan under which the foundation of the Ukrainian president's wife and Soros's Open Society Foundations will team up in a new partnership.

Soros Jr. recently conducted a briefing and engaged in discussions on the development of the Ukrainian economy and reconstruction with Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office.

The official statement notes that the meeting included Laura Silber, the deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine and advisor to the head of the Presidential Administration, along with the vice president for advocacy and communications of the Open Society Foundations, and Oleksandr Sushko, CEO of the International Renaissance Foundation.

The International Renaissance Foundation serves as the Ukrainian branch of the Soros's Open Society Foundations network, which has been active in the country since 1990.

Of course, Soros is closely monitoring developments in Ukraine, not only through his local foundation but also on a personal level. Last year, he even met with Zelensky's wife, who is highly active in politics.

Both George Soros and his son have consistently advocated for the continuation of the war. Alex Soros stated last summer that he believed Western countries should provide more support to Ukraine and take on a greater role in the conflict.

Furthermore, Alex Soros expressed a belief that Europe should go to war; he contended that Western Europe and the United States should have engaged in conflict with Russia long ago.

Soros's Ukrainian deputy, Oleksandr Sushko, recently affirmed their commitment to the region. The Soros foundation's substantial investment of $250 million since 2014 has played a pivotal role in Kyiv's resilience.

One of George Soros's strongmen is among Ukraine's biggest landowners,  while another one of his aids is is capitalizing on the Russia-Ukraine war through military bonds, while Soros himself has stakes in energy companies benefiting from the ongoing conflict and associated sanctions.

Recent revelations indicate that a noteworthy portion of the 2022 funds was allocated to ammunition and drones sent to the front. It has been suggested that much of the aid provided will only be disclosed at the war's conclusion.

However, it is worth quoting one of their posts from last year, which highlighted most of the funds were actually military contributions. According to the post detailing expenditures after the outbreak of the war, thirty percent of the foundation's money was allocated for equipment requested by soldiers, while slightly over ten percent was spent on humanitarian purposes. The report also discloses that the foundation played a role in military recruitment and provided training for drone operators engaged in combat operations.

The post further revealed a vigorous lobby for the extension of sanctions against Russia, with a particular emphasis on energy sanctions, including measures targeting oil and nuclear companies.

Cover photo: Businessman Alexander Soros and Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Source: X/Alexander Soros))

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Megint támad a szegedi ürülék-rém - fotókkal

Megint támad a szegedi ürülék-rém - fotókkal

origo.hu
Bejelentést tett Putyin

Bejelentést tett Putyin

origo.hu
Magyar ételeket kóstoltattak amerikai gyerekekkel, látni kell a reakciójukat – Videó

Magyar ételeket kóstoltattak amerikai gyerekekkel, látni kell a reakciójukat – Videó

metropol.hu
Magyarok a világ tetején - Karikó Katalin nyilatkozott stábunknak a Nobel Múzeumból + videó

Magyarok a világ tetején - Karikó Katalin nyilatkozott stábunknak a Nobel Múzeumból + videó

hirtv.hu
„Majdnem elsírtam magam” – Rúzsa Magdi ikrei ilyen cukin fogadták a Mikulást

„Majdnem elsírtam magam” – Rúzsa Magdi ikrei ilyen cukin fogadták a Mikulást

ripost.hu
Hoppá: Liu Shaoangot saját kínai csapattársa gázolta el verseny közben! (VIDEÓ)

Hoppá: Liu Shaoangot saját kínai csapattársa gázolta el verseny közben! (VIDEÓ)

mandiner.hu
Gondolatban már elköltötte a 20 millió forintos fődíjat a Sztárban sztár leszek! énekesnője

Gondolatban már elköltötte a 20 millió forintos fődíjat a Sztárban sztár leszek! énekesnője

origo.hu
Senki sem érti a magyar kézilabdázók második félidei összeomlását

Senki sem érti a magyar kézilabdázók második félidei összeomlását

origo.hu
Nagy Feró miatt indult vérgőzös gyűlöletcunami Orbán Viktor ellen

Nagy Feró miatt indult vérgőzös gyűlöletcunami Orbán Viktor ellen

magyarnemzet.hu
A fiatalok pénzügyi forradalma - okos döntésektől a gazdag jövőig

A fiatalok pénzügyi forradalma - okos döntésektől a gazdag jövőig

mandiner.hu
Így alázták a Bayern Münchent, utána csak egy játékos nyilatkozott + videó

Így alázták a Bayern Münchent, utána csak egy játékos nyilatkozott + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Fontos nyomelem, amely elengedhetetlen az immunrendszer megfelelő működéséhez(x)

Fontos nyomelem, amely elengedhetetlen az immunrendszer megfelelő működéséhez(x)

life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

PM Orban and Jair Bolsonaro Meet in Argentina

PM Orban and Jair Bolsonaro Meet in Argentina

The Hungarian prime minister traveled to South America for the inauguration ceremony of Argentine President Javier Milei.
Hungarian PM and Argentine President Discuss Fight against International Leftists

Hungarian PM and Argentine President Discuss Fight against International Leftists

Whirlwind diplomacy continues with visit to Argentina.
Chad President Welcomes Hungary Engagement in Africa

Chad President Welcomes Hungary Engagement in Africa

Hungarian companies are poised to provide water supply security investments.
Defense Minister: Hungary Committed to Visegrad Group

Defense Minister: Hungary Committed to Visegrad Group

Hungary supports EU enlargement into Western Balkans.
PM Orban: European Commission Report on Ukraine is Fabrication

PM Orban: European Commission Report on Ukraine is Fabrication

Viktor Orban spoke about Ukraine's accession to the EU, the rule of law and the role of NATO in an interview with Le Point newspaper.
Nine out of Ten Hungarians Oppose Ukrainian GMO Imports

Nine out of Ten Hungarians Oppose Ukrainian GMO Imports

Even three quarters of left-wing voters have rejected the idea of Ukrainian imports, according to a survey by the Nezopont Institute.
idézőjelVélemény
Ambrus-Jobbágyi Zsófia

Malinka vendégsége

Az Európában még mindig többségben lévő keresztény közösségnek takargatnia kell egyik legnagyobb ünnepét, mert tart attól, hogy felbőszíti vele a muszlim kisebbséget.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu