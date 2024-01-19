Fidesz MEP: Von Der Leyen Is No Longer Hiding the Ball + video

The European Commission president openly admitted that

Brussels is withholding EU funds from Hungary because of the country's child protection law and migration policy.

"Lies catch up with you faster than you think," Tamas Deutsch reacted to Ursula von der Leyen's confession-like admission. The Fidesz MEP told Hir TV that

sooner or later, the fibbing, exaggerating and reality-denying Brussels bureaucrats will end up exposing themselves.

He recalled that previously the president of the Commission had vehemently denied that the Hungarian Child Protection Act or that the country's migration policy had anything to do with the illegal withholding of EU funds due to Hungarians, and then, "she finally told the truth and made trouble for herself", he added.

"Ursula von der Leyen stood up and calmly, collectedly and objectively said that from now on Hungary will not receive a single cent of EU development money unless we change our gender ideology and migration policy," the Fidesz MEP pointed out.