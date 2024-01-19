időjárás °C Márió , Sára 2024. január 19.
Fidesz MEP: Von Der Leyen Is No Longer Hiding the Ball + video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
"We will not budge on the Child Protection Act, nor on Hungary rejecting illegal migration," Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch said in Hir TV's current events program Thursday evening.

The European Commission president openly admitted that

Brussels is withholding EU funds from Hungary because of the country's child protection law and migration policy.

"Lies catch up with you faster than you think," Tamas Deutsch reacted to Ursula von der Leyen's confession-like admission. The Fidesz MEP told Hir TV that

sooner or later, the fibbing, exaggerating and reality-denying Brussels bureaucrats will end up exposing themselves. 

He recalled that previously the president of the Commission had vehemently denied that the Hungarian Child Protection Act or that the country's migration policy had anything to do with the illegal withholding of EU funds due to Hungarians, and then, "she finally told the truth and made trouble for herself", he added.

"Ursula von der Leyen stood up and calmly, collectedly and objectively said that from now on Hungary will not receive a single cent of EU development money unless we change our gender ideology and migration policy," the Fidesz MEP pointed out.

The politician stressed that 

Minister Gergely Gulyas, head of the Prime Minister's Office, also underlined at the weekly Government Info press conference that Hungary will never cross these red lines: we will not cave regarding the Child Protection Act nor on Hungary's rejection of illegal migration.

In response to Hir TV host Vilmos Velkovics noting that Wednesday's parliamentary debate in Strasbourg had degenerated into accusations of Nazism, the Fidesz politician said that 

the extreme charges by Finnish MEP Petri Sarvamaa cannot go without consequences.

"What the candidate for the European Court of Auditors said is a blatant lie. He has engaged in an ugly, unacceptable smear campaign that cannot be left without response. He has denigrated the Fidesz party and the entire Hungarian government as Nazis, and, as this is a democratically elected government, he has also denigrated a large part of Hungarian citizens," he noted. The European Parliamentary Fidesz Group has written to the heads of the European Parliament and the European Court of Auditors, about Petri Sarvamaa's political and public activity which raise ethical concerns.

 

Change is needed in EP

Tamas Deutsch reiterated his conviction that all the dollar-left MEPs must be ousted in this year's European Parliament elections.

"Katalin Cseh, Anna Donath and Istvan Ujhelyi kick Hungarians in the gut with both feet at every opportunity, all three of them voted for the launch of a procedure against Hungary that could end with the country being denied its voting rights, and protested against the releasing of EU funds to Hungary, thus saying no to the pay increase for teachers [...] They are in a rave of treasonous impulse, they must be voted out on 9 June," he said.

The full conversation can be viewed here:

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch (Source: Hir TV)

