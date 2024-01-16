időjárás °C Gusztáv 2024. január 16.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Gusztáv
2024. január 16.
magyar

President Novak Holds Start-of-Year Meeting with PM Orban

Magyar Nemzet
54 perce
President Novak Holds Start-of-Year Meeting with PM Orban

"Year-opening discussion with Prime Minister Viktor Orban," Hungarian President Katalin Novak posted on Facebook. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hungary's NATO membership and the 20th anniversary of its EU accession. Hungary will also assume the rotating presidency of the European Union, she pointed out.

"We are facing a pivotal year in terms of the country's international reputation, and we already have a powerful start: the prime ministers of Slovakia and Vietnam are both visiting Hungary," she highlighted. Tomorrow, Hungary's president will travel to Davos, where she will meet with the President of the European Commission and speak at the World Economic Forum. 

So, we had a lot to discuss,

the head of state added.

Cover photo: Hungarian President Katalin Novak and Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Eltűnt egy beteg a zuglói kórházból

Eltűnt egy beteg a zuglói kórházból

origo.hu
Minden idők legnagyobb pedofil botránya

Minden idők legnagyobb pedofil botránya

origo.hu
Szép-kártya: Ilyen meglepetésre senki nem számított

Szép-kártya: Ilyen meglepetésre senki nem számított

mindmegette.hu
Tárgyalnak a kormánnyal a német gazdák

Tárgyalnak a kormánnyal a német gazdák

hirtv.hu
A sztárséf elárulta: egészen idáig rosszul sütöttük a kolbászt

A sztárséf elárulta: egészen idáig rosszul sütöttük a kolbászt

ripost.hu
Megdöbbentő kijelentést tett a TV2 plasztikafüggő sztárja: ezért nem fekszik többé kés alá

Megdöbbentő kijelentést tett a TV2 plasztikafüggő sztárja: ezért nem fekszik többé kés alá

origo.hu
Hazatoltál egy bolti bevásárlókocsit? Most azonnal vidd vissza, különben rendőrségi ügy lehet belőle

Hazatoltál egy bolti bevásárlókocsit? Most azonnal vidd vissza, különben rendőrségi ügy lehet belőle

mindmegette.hu
Két nagyon fontos góllal is büszkélkedhet a magyar légió

Két nagyon fontos góllal is büszkélkedhet a magyar légió

magyarnemzet.hu
Éjszaka fehérbe borulhat a Dunántúl, ónos esőre is figyelmeztetnek a meteorológusok

Éjszaka fehérbe borulhat a Dunántúl, ónos esőre is figyelmeztetnek a meteorológusok

magyarnemzet.hu
Kéjutazások a Lolita expresszen

Kéjutazások a Lolita expresszen

magyarnemzet.hu
Lassan az építőipar is magára találhat

Lassan az építőipar is magára találhat

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

JM: Rule of Law Is Just a Political Tool + video

JM: Rule of Law Is Just a Political Tool + video

Brussels is applying double standards against Hungary, says minister of justice.
Scholz Is Uninspiring, Not Chancellor Material, Security Policy Expert Says

Scholz Is Uninspiring, Not Chancellor Material, Security Policy Expert Says

Chancellor Scholz's government is in crisis, hemorrhaging support and drowning in problems.
Europe's Security Starts in the Sahel!

Europe's Security Starts in the Sahel!

We need dialogue with Niger, the ministerial commissioner said in a video message posted on his social media.
Fidesz MEP: Hungary Will Raise Its Voice in the EP that's Silent On Poland + Video

Fidesz MEP: Hungary Will Raise Its Voice in the EP that's Silent On Poland + Video

In Strasbourg, we anticipate an atmosphere tinged with Hungarian-hating sentiments and another debate based on lies and slander.
Fulfilled Prophecy – Brusselites Can Do Anything + Video

Fulfilled Prophecy – Brusselites Can Do Anything + Video

This is supposed to be the new democracy that we should learn. However, I strongly advise against learning it and we should never let it happen in our country, prominent journalist Zsolt Bayer warns in his latest vlog.
Soros-Allied Brusselites Remain Complicitly Silent About Poland

Soros-Allied Brusselites Remain Complicitly Silent About Poland

Recent years have made clear that Brussels’s application of double standards against politicians and member states on purely political grounds is a common phenomenon, constitutional lawyer says.
idézőjelVélemény
Veér Gyula

Jókor jött a lengyel figyelmeztetés

Mi lenne, ha nálunk a parlamentből vinnének el bilincsbe verve DK-s politikusokat?

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu