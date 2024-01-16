President Novak Holds Start-of-Year Meeting with PM Orban

"Year-opening discussion with Prime Minister Viktor Orban," Hungarian President Katalin Novak posted on Facebook. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hungary's NATO membership and the 20th anniversary of its EU accession. Hungary will also assume the rotating presidency of the European Union, she pointed out.

"We are facing a pivotal year in terms of the country's international reputation, and we already have a powerful start: the prime ministers of Slovakia and Vietnam are both visiting Hungary," she highlighted. Tomorrow, Hungary's president will travel to Davos, where she will meet with the President of the European Commission and speak at the World Economic Forum.

So, we had a lot to discuss,

the head of state added.

Cover photo: Hungarian President Katalin Novak and Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)