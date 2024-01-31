„After forty-five years of communism, Hungary has produced robust antibodies against all forms of dictatorship. The rest is just falsehood, and liberal propaganda,” Mr Onciu said, adding that „punishing our neighbors just because they have a different, conservative policy is a substantial and indiscriminate abuse.” He emphasized his conviction that all the side-discussions about rule of law issues are no longer effective, even among those considered „functionally illiterate”.
In short, Hungary advocates for a Europe based on sovereign states, while Brussels bureaucrats aim to further consolidate power into a single hand. They seek a concentration of power that benefits not only Europeans but also globalists in the White House,
– the journalist wrote. He believes that by blocking billions from the recovery fund, Brussels has unjustly punished the Orban government in a purely autocratic style.