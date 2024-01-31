időjárás °C Marcella 2024. január 31.
Marcella
2024. január 31.
Romanian Publicist: This Is The Extent of EU’s Capacities Against Hungary

Pataky István (Marosvásárhely)
2 órája 37 perce
Romanian journalist Adrian Onciu has praised Hungary’ for its stance in the EU in his latest article. According to the author of the opozitia.net portal, „in Hungary, a clear majority envisions a well-reasoned, balanced path for Europe, all in the spirit of the continent's Christian roots.”

„After forty-five years of communism, Hungary has produced robust antibodies against all forms of dictatorship. The rest is just falsehood, and liberal propaganda,” Mr Onciu said, adding that „punishing our neighbors just because they have a different, conservative policy is a substantial and indiscriminate abuse.” He emphasized his conviction that all the side-discussions about rule of law issues are no longer effective, even among those considered „functionally illiterate”.

In short, Hungary advocates for a Europe based on sovereign states, while Brussels bureaucrats aim to further consolidate power into a single hand. They seek a concentration of power that benefits not only Europeans but also globalists in the White House,

– the journalist wrote. He believes that by blocking billions from the recovery fund, Brussels has unjustly punished the Orban government in a purely autocratic style.   

In a subsequent Facebook post, Adrian Onciu hints at information obtained by the Financial Times, suggesting that the European Union plans to inflict an economic blow on Hungary if the Hungarian government does not support the €50-billion aid package to Ukraine. Responding to the newspaper’s report, he titled his reaction „European democracy in action.”

Outrageous blackmail targeting Orban. This is all they can do,

– Mr Onciu wrote.   

This is not the first time that opozitia.net has commended the Hungarian government's foreign policy. In November last year, the publicist wrote that „Hungary remains the only opponent of the Brussels powers, with a flawless argument, but unfortunately it has been unable to influence the puppet policy of Ursula von der Leyen.” As he wrote at the time: „It is, however, outstanding how PM Orban and Fidesz have for years been able to disregard the EU’s migrant policy and gender propaganda, steadfastly upholding Hungary’s Christian values and neutral stance in wars that are not theirs.”

Cover photo: European Commissin President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Hoslet)

Ajánló

Maintaining International Attention Crucial for Preserving Stability in the Western Balkans

Maintaining International Attention Crucial for Preserving Stability in the Western Balkans

Hungary has an interest in the stability of the South-Eastern European region, said Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, who met his Bosnian counterpart in Sarajevo.
"Brussels To Face The Biggest Scandal In Its History”

"Brussels To Face The Biggest Scandal In Its History”

A politician from Slovakia's ruling party has taken a hard line against the EU, opting to side with Hungary.
Irish Revolt Over Migration Pressure + Video

Irish Revolt Over Migration Pressure + Video

In Ireland, the ongoing protests against the continuing influx of migrants threaten to escalate. The fate of many Irish people is uncertain.
War As Scare Tactic Constitutes Part of "Big Transformation"

War As Scare Tactic Constitutes Part of "Big Transformation"

A right-wing breakthrough is presented as a threat to people in Europe, with some voices saying that this would lead to the European Union falling apart.
Think Tank Chief: United, Right-Wing Forces Are Unstoppable

Think Tank Chief: United, Right-Wing Forces Are Unstoppable

The Center for Fundamental Rights hosts Spanish right-wing Vox party politician for roundtable discussions on Spanish and Hungarian congruity.
Important First Step Made in Improving Hungarian-Ukrainian Relations + Video

Important First Step Made in Improving Hungarian-Ukrainian Relations + Video

Hungary's state secretary for foreign affairs spoke about a future meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
