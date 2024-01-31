Romanian Publicist: This Is The Extent of EU’s Capacities Against Hungary

In a subsequent Facebook post, Adrian Onciu hints at information obtained by the Financial Times, suggesting that the European Union plans to inflict an economic blow on Hungary if the Hungarian government does not support the €50-billion aid package to Ukraine. Responding to the newspaper’s report, he titled his reaction „European democracy in action.”

Outrageous blackmail targeting Orban. This is all they can do,

– Mr Onciu wrote.

This is not the first time that opozitia.net has commended the Hungarian government's foreign policy. In November last year, the publicist wrote that „Hungary remains the only opponent of the Brussels powers, with a flawless argument, but unfortunately it has been unable to influence the puppet policy of Ursula von der Leyen.” As he wrote at the time: „It is, however, outstanding how PM Orban and Fidesz have for years been able to disregard the EU’s migrant policy and gender propaganda, steadfastly upholding Hungary’s Christian values and neutral stance in wars that are not theirs.”

Cover photo: European Commissin President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Hoslet)