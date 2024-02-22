Gerzson 2024. február 22.
Hír TV
Gerzson
2024. február 22.
Germany Views Hungary Through Prism of Political Bias

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Much of what one reads or hears about Hungary in the German media consists largely of fragmented knowledge compiled on a politically biased basis, which led to the emergence of the current narrative, said Werner J. Patzelt, research director at Mathias Corvinus Collegium Brussels, in an interview with a Hungarian public media correspondent in Berlin at the launch of his book, Ungarn verstehen (Understanding Hungary).

In the current narrative prevailing in Germany, it is imperative to say that Hungary does not want to integrate, constantly makes special requests, acts against European ideals and, worst of all, is a friend of the Russian aggressor, said Werner J. Patzelt research director at Mathias Corvinus Collegium Brussels.

All this  does not correspond to reality, and it would be good for as many journalists in Germany as possible to read the book. That is why I am trying to give deeper insight into the details. I can now understand quite well how many Hungarians get to think about truth when it comes to criticism of their country. I really understand Hungarians,

the political scientist said.

Patzelt stressed that breaking a long-standing, good relationship such as the Hungarian-German friendship cannot be allowed under any circumstances.

 Germany plays too important a role in the European Union, it cannot afford to harbor contempt or aversion based on ignorance and prejudice towards an important eastern state in the European Union,

he explained. He quoted former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who always said that Germany should be a friend of the smaller EU countries, and Hungary is one of them. Any German who does not want to be Hungary's friend and would, instead, discipline the Hungarian government is making a mistake, he said.

At the book launch, Bence Bauer, director of the Hungarian-German Institute for European Cooperation, praised Patzelt's work and recalled that the political scientist played an important role in the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) as the campaign advisor of the party's branch in Saxony. He added that the author is also a visiting lecturer at the Hungarian-German Institute under the auspices of the Matthias Corvinus Collegium. He highlighted that Patzelt has traveled to many places in Hungary and has been able to develop a differentiated image of Hungary, because everyone who is better acquainted with Hungary has a positive opinion of the country.

The expert highly appreciated that the book depicts an objective picture, and the author strives to describe the motivations driving politics and public life in Hungary, which constitutes an important added value. Although the book looks at politics and public life, Patzelt also presents the criticism formulated about Hungary, Bence Bauer pointed out. He added that a large part of the debate and discourse about Hungary reveals much more about Germany than about Hungary. Bence Bauer stressed that the book, published by the renowned Langen Muller Verlag in Munich, has already received a lot of feedback, and many people are buying and reading it.

Cover photo: In the photo released by the Hungarian PM's Press Office, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (r) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet at the third summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Granada on October 5, 2023. The government of Spain, holding the  rotating presidency of the European Council, invited the leaders of 47 states and EU institutions to the EPC meeting (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

