Germany Views Hungary Through Prism of Political Bias

At the book launch, Bence Bauer, director of the Hungarian-German Institute for European Cooperation, praised Patzelt's work and recalled that the political scientist played an important role in the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) as the campaign advisor of the party's branch in Saxony. He added that the author is also a visiting lecturer at the Hungarian-German Institute under the auspices of the Matthias Corvinus Collegium. He highlighted that Patzelt has traveled to many places in Hungary and has been able to develop a differentiated image of Hungary, because everyone who is better acquainted with Hungary has a positive opinion of the country.

The expert highly appreciated that the book depicts an objective picture, and the author strives to describe the motivations driving politics and public life in Hungary, which constitutes an important added value. Although the book looks at politics and public life, Patzelt also presents the criticism formulated about Hungary, Bence Bauer pointed out. He added that a large part of the debate and discourse about Hungary reveals much more about Germany than about Hungary. Bence Bauer stressed that the book, published by the renowned Langen Muller Verlag in Munich, has already received a lot of feedback, and many people are buying and reading it.

