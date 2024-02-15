Official Complaint Filed Against US Ambassador for Meddling in Hungary's Domestic Affairs

Among others, the recipients include the Magyar Jeti Zrt, the publisher of 444, the Van Masik Zrt, the operator of Telex.hu, and substantial grants were also awarded to media outlets such as Magyar Hang, Klubradio and Atlatszo.

It is unprecedented that one of the world's leading powers, which at the moment is pursuing a strong cultural, economic and political expansion, provides funding to the tune of more than one hundred million forints to leftist-liberal news outlets that represent notions completely contrary to Hungary's national values ​​and interests,

Tenyi stressed, adding that this all is aimed at networking and actively influencing the Hungarian public.

The complainant pressed for urgently ending the practice whereby the United States of America feels authorized to sensitize other countries and teach democracy to them, even to a country like Hungary that is supposed to be an ally.

An attempt to influence underway in Hungary

Tenyi drew attention to the fact that since the resignation of Hungary's president, unfounded information, slander and accusations have been published on a daily basis in the media supported by the US Embassy in Budapest, revealing that

foreign individuals, organizations and possibly secret services are seeking to influence Hungary's political, economic and financial system.

It is the job of the secret services to detect and prevent these attempts to influence, and to identify the methods applied, he said, pointing out that the sovereignty protection office, set up on this year's February 1, is tasked with mapping foreign influence exerted on individuals engaged in Hungary's political life. In this context, the office can investigate

activities aimed at manipulating information and communicating disinformation, as well as activities aiming to influence democratic debates and decision-making processes by the sate or society.

In the future, it will be the job of this body, with the help of the secret services, to identify organizations that use money from abroad in an effort to influence the will of Hungarian voters.

National security is in every Hungarian’s fundamental interest, transcending governments in power and day-to-day politics,

Tenyi emphasized.

Possible expulsion from Hungary

The complainant pointed out that, under article 41 of te Vienna Convention, diplomats are obliged to respect the laws and regulations of the receiving state and they also have a

duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of that state. This is therefore a substantive obligation, but in the case of non-compliance, a diplomat cannot be held accountable due to a procedural rule.

If the receiving state has a problem with a diplomat, it can declare him or her persona non grata under article 9 of the same convention, without having to give reasons. Tenyi highlighted that