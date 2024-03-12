Gergely 2024. március 12.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Gergely
2024. március 12.
magyar

Action for Democracy to Encroach Beyond Europe + Video

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Action for Democracy to Encroach Beyond Europe + Video

The organisation, which is probably flush with funds from George Soros, has sought to influence geopolitical developments throughout Europe and beyond. Hungary's Sovereignty Protection Office is to scrutinize the full video footage on Action for Democracy (A4D).

The Action for Democracy (A4D) sought to achieve its goals by influencing the elections in Hungary and other sovereign countries with the help of their established relations with EU and US leaders and with the involvement of the international media as a partner in their machinations, Mandiner reported.

Action for Democracy has been striving to influence the balance of political power across the European Union, as exposed by a video recently shared on the MagaBabe profile on X. In the footage, Kati Marton, chair of the A4D board of trustees, talks about their operations in Poland, and reveals that they have been trying to shape the politics of Europe to their liking. 

The video reveals that the chair of the A4D board of trustees, together with "David" (who is most probably David Koranyi, the organisation's executive director), held discussions with Mark Brzezinski, the US ambassador to Warsaw, on how they could help Donald Tusk and his allies to power in order to replace the conservative PiS government, which Marton describes as extremist.

While Marton talks about saving democracy, their actions and the money they receive from abroad, largely from George Soros, have threatened the democratic nature of elections in several countries.

In one of the recordings, Koranyi, who was formerly Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony's chief advisor on city diplomacy, describes how the organization and the left-led Budapest municipality lobbied the European Commission to freeze the EU funds Hungary was entitled to. Furthermore, Eric Koch, a collaborating partner of A4D, discloses in one of the videos that propaganda materials designed to discredit the Hungarian government were also promoted through leading international media outlets.

Korányi Dávid
David Koranyi (Source: Wikipedia)

According to the activist, before the 2022 election, for example, he tried to put pressure on CNN's political director and the president of NBC News practically on a daily basis to air material that portrayed Hungary in a negative light.

Due to Viktor Orban's growing popularity in Republican circles in the US, he had a White House correspondent write a discrediting article smearing the Hungarian Prime Minister's reputation on Yahoo News, the most viewed news site in the US. 

The videos published on MagaBabe help to reveal how Action for Democracy and its sponsors, primarily George Soros, are seeking to steer geopolitical processes in line with their own interests, and what network of contacts and financial means they have at their disposal.

In the videos, several A4D leaders admitted that the rolling dollars largely came from the stock exchange speculator,

Mandiner  pointed out in its article.

A Hungarian intelligence report launched to investigate foreign influence in the 2022 election, which was partially declassified last summer, found that through A4D and a Swiss foundation more than four billion forints had flowed into Hungary to support the left wing's election campaign.

Sovereignty Protection Office to investigate

Given that the attempted interference posed a serious national security risk to the Hungary's sovereignty, the Fidesz majority in the National Assembly voted in favor of the sovereignty protection act at the end of last year, and the fundamental law was amended accordingly. The newly set up Sovereignty Protection Office started operation on February 1 and is preparing to scrutinize the full Action for Democracy video footage published on MagaBabe. 

Cover photo: Journalist Kati Marton speaks on the podium at the International Women's Health Coalition 2018 Gala Dinner on April 17, 2018 in New York (Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP) 

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Óbudai korrupciós botrány: közös cége volt a Gyurcsány-párti polgármester rokonának és a letartóztatott férfinak?

Óbudai korrupciós botrány: közös cége volt a Gyurcsány-párti polgármester rokonának és a letartóztatott férfinak?

origo.hu
Most nagy a baj: belépett a háborúba Kína

Most nagy a baj: belépett a háborúba Kína

origo.hu
Micsoda összhang: Volt férjével perdült táncra Stana Alexandra – Fotó

Micsoda összhang: Volt férjével perdült táncra Stana Alexandra – Fotó

borsonline.hu
Szijjártó Péter bekérette az amerikai nagykövetet

Szijjártó Péter bekérette az amerikai nagykövetet

hirtv.hu
Végre megtette a csodás bejelentést a babáról Schobert Lara - özönlenek a gratulációk

Végre megtette a csodás bejelentést a babáról Schobert Lara - özönlenek a gratulációk

metropol.hu
Baljós leleplezés: videóra vették, hogy kínai zsoldosok harcolnak Ukrajnában Oroszország oldalán – ez lehet a vég kezdete

Baljós leleplezés: videóra vették, hogy kínai zsoldosok harcolnak Ukrajnában Oroszország oldalán – ez lehet a vég kezdete

vg.hu
Kiderült, mi áll Matthew Perry végrendeletében

Kiderült, mi áll Matthew Perry végrendeletében

origo.hu
Válogatott: Dárdai Márton és Vancsa Zalán is bekerült Rossi keretébe

Válogatott: Dárdai Márton és Vancsa Zalán is bekerült Rossi keretébe

nemzetisport.hu
A mostani lengyel rezsim bukni fog

A mostani lengyel rezsim bukni fog

magyarnemzet.hu
Itt van a legnehezebb KRESZ-kérdés. Ön jól tudja a választ?

Itt van a legnehezebb KRESZ-kérdés. Ön jól tudja a választ?

magyarnemzet.hu
Világbajnokunk kihúzta a gyufát Phelps edzőjénél, majdnem hazazavarták

Világbajnokunk kihúzta a gyufát Phelps edzőjénél, majdnem hazazavarták

magyarnemzet.hu
Kártyavárként omlott össze a baloldal utolsó fellegvára, megbukott a gonosz terv

Kártyavárként omlott össze a baloldal utolsó fellegvára, megbukott a gonosz terv

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Brussels' Foot-Dragging Over Erasmus+

Brussels' Foot-Dragging Over Erasmus+

"Negotiations are ongoing," Brussels says, silence from EU institutions is unacceptable, the MEP of Fidesz says.
PM Orban: If Rigor Won't Cut It, We'll Introduce Draconian Rigor

PM Orban: If Rigor Won't Cut It, We'll Introduce Draconian Rigor

Hungary's prime minister discussed the most important events of the recent period.
Hungary FM: Hungary's Position on Gaza Crisis is Clear and Unchanged

Hungary FM: Hungary's Position on Gaza Crisis is Clear and Unchanged

Hungary's position on the Gaza crisis is clear and unchanged, the minister of foreign affairs and trade wrote on his Facebook page.
PM Orban: Donald Trump is the President of Peace

PM Orban: Donald Trump is the President of Peace

Donald Trump has "quite detailed plans" on how to end the war, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
Hungary's President Will Be Particularly Active for Hungarians Abroad and For Those in Need

Hungary's President Will Be Particularly Active for Hungarians Abroad and For Those in Need

The slogan that Hungary must remain a Hungarian country is one of the cornerstones of our national sovereignty, the constitutional lawyer said.
Hungary Has Many Friends in US, Says Political Director

Hungary Has Many Friends in US, Says Political Director

"While Donald Trump was the president of the United States, several parts of the world [...] enjoyed peace."
idézőjelVélemény
Gajdics Ottó

K. Endre tűnjön el!

A kegyelmi ügy kedvezményezettje úgy viselkedik, mint aki megtébolyodott.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu