Hungarian Alliance: Focus on Higher Participation Ahead of EP Elections + Videos

With 99.86 percent of votes counted in the Slovak presidential election, former Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok came first with 42.44 percent, followed by Peter Pellegrini, the speaker of the parliament and president of Hlas-SD (Voice), the second largest party in the ruling coalition, securing 37.07 percent, and former Supreme Court chief Stefan Harabin gaining the third most votes at 11.74 percent. Krisztian Forro, leader of the Hungarian Alliance, a party that represents the Hungarian minority in Slovakia, received 2.91 percent of the votes.

During the night, the politicians of the Hungarian Alliance assessed the outcome of the presidential election. Krisztian Forro pointed out that due to polarization and mobilization not reaching the planned level in some districts, the expected result was not achieved, but they should learn from this.

The result is not what I wanted. I got the best results in Komarno (Komarom) and Dunajska Streda (Dunaszerdahely) districts, showing that we have the largest base in these two districts. However, we must also keep in mind that our base in Dunajska Streda district could be wider, and this potential needs to be better exploited in the coming period. Now we will concentrate all our efforts on ensuring that the party achieves the best possible result in the European Parliament elections, and our goal is to improve on the result of five years ago, which means regaining representation in the European Parliament,

Krisztian Forro summarized the party's plans for the coming months.