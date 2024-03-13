Hungarian Foreign Minister Summons US Ambassador

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto summoned the US Ambassador to Hungary, who was received by Deputy Minister Levente Magyar at the ministry today. The foreign minister stressed that bilateral relations are extremely complicated by David Pressman's statement that the official US position is that here in Hungary we are building a dictatorship, as this is not an insult to the government but to the country.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was asked about the issue by ATV during a joint press conference with his Albanian counterpart. Joe Biden made the comment when Viktor Orban and Donald Trump met a few days ago. The US president said:

You know who he's meeting with today down in Mar-a-Lago? Orban of Hungary, who has stated flatly that he doesn't think democracy works, he's looking for dictatorship.

Peter Szijjarto responded by pointing out that

we are not obliged to take lies from anyone, even if that person is the President of the United States of America.

Deputy Minister Levente Magyar asked the US ambassador to present the quote with the time and place where the prime minister allegedly made the statement Joe Biden attributed to him. "Obviously, no such statement was made, hence we could not get any kind of substantive response," Peter Szijjarto said.

The prime minister and the government are not running this country by a random draw, but by the people’s choice. We have won four elections in a row and the people have set the direction of governance, which we are implementing,

Peter Szijjarto pointed out.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto and Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs hold a joint press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Budapest on March 12, 2024 (Photo:MTI/Tamas Purger)