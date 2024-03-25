Hungary FM Criticizes Pro-War Zeal of Leading European Politicians

"They speak using the language of war; their mindset is as if they were at war themselves - clearly making the war between Russia and Ukraine a personal issue and are unable to weigh their decisions on the basis of common sense," he said, adding that as a result statements such as sending ground troops are being made. NATO is the world's strongest defense alliance, FM Szijjarto noted, which makes it illogical for Russia to attack any NATO member, as this would oblige the organization to respond to such an attack.

Clearly, they are now attempting to abuse Article 5 of the North Atlanti Treaty, because in the event of sending ground troops, a confrontation between the NATO member deploying troops and Russia could not be avoided, and from that point onward, invoking Article 5 carries the real threat of a world war,

he explained.

Macron wants to be seen as the "leader of Europe"



Macron wants to be seen as the "leader of Europe"

Also, according to The Telegraph, with a statement about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine, the French president decided to "shake up the situation", since in Europe "indifference to war is increasing."

Peter Szijjarto stressed that NATO is a defense alliance not one of offense and as it is not currently under attack, there is no need to defend itself. "It would be completely unacceptable if someone were to enter into a war conflict on the basis of a decision not grounded in common sense", and then expected the other allies to join in. On the European defense industry, the minister said Hungary supports developing the sector in order to grow European industry and to enable the continent to defend itself even without the involvement of the United States. This has been Hungary's position for a long time, and this need was expressed outside the context of the war in Ukraine war, he said.