Gergely 2024. március 12.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Gergely
2024. március 12.
magyar

Hungary FM: Hungary's Position on Gaza Crisis is Clear and Unchanged

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungary FM: Hungary's Position on Gaza Crisis is Clear and Unchanged

Hungary's position on the Gaza crisis is clear and unchanged, the minister of foreign affairs and trade wrote on his Facebook page.

According to a statement by FM Peter Szijjarto, he confirmed to Amihai Sikli, Minister of Diaspora Affairs of the Israeli government, that 

Hungary condemns in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack by Hamas, recognizes Israel's right to self defense and believes that the success of counter-terrorism operations is in the interest of not just Israel, but also of the entire international community.

FM Szijjarto underlined that Hungary stood by its responsible migration policy, which is highly valued by Israel and one consequences of which is that all religious communities in Hungary can feel safe.

In contrast to a large part of Western Europe, Hungary has not seen a rise in modern-day anti-Semitism, and we will not allow sentiments like these to flare up in the future, 

– the foreign minister said.

We are proud that one of the largest Jewish communities in Central Europe can live in peace and tranquillity here in Hungary, and that they can cherish their identity, traditions and religion, Mr Szijjarto emphasized.

Hungary will continue to do everything it can to free the one Hungarian citizen, who is hopefully still alive, Mr Szijjarto concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in talks with Amihai Sikli, Minister of Diaspora Affairs of the Israeli government (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Beköltözött a debreceni nő lakásába, aztán hosszú éveken keresztül ütötte, verte, megalázta

Beköltözött a debreceni nő lakásába, aztán hosszú éveken keresztül ütötte, verte, megalázta

origo.hu
Már Ferenc pápát is kiátkoznák az ukránok

Már Ferenc pápát is kiátkoznák az ukránok

origo.hu
Csaláson kaphatták Tóth Gabit - itt a számon kérés

Csaláson kaphatták Tóth Gabit - itt a számon kérés

borsonline.hu
Medvegyev térképe

Medvegyev térképe

mandiner.hu
Megrendítő hírt közöltek: brutális balesetben elhunyt a debreceni Csokonai Színház tagja

Megrendítő hírt közöltek: brutális balesetben elhunyt a debreceni Csokonai Színház tagja

ripost.hu
Stoltenberg megelégelte, hogy mindenki össze-vissza beszél: konzultációra hívta Macront

Stoltenberg megelégelte, hogy mindenki össze-vissza beszél: konzultációra hívta Macront

mandiner.hu
Újabb szerdára ébredtünk, komoly árváltozás jön a benzinkutakon

Újabb szerdára ébredtünk, komoly árváltozás jön a benzinkutakon

magyarnemzet.hu
A Ferrari saját magának okozott újabb óriási problémát Lewis Hamiltonnal

A Ferrari saját magának okozott újabb óriási problémát Lewis Hamiltonnal

origo.hu
Reagált a Fidesz a Kétfarkúak kutyakomédiájára

Reagált a Fidesz a Kétfarkúak kutyakomédiájára

magyarnemzet.hu
Nagy a felháborodás, újabb parkoló lesz fizetős az egyik nagyvárosban

Nagy a felháborodás, újabb parkoló lesz fizetős az egyik nagyvárosban

magyarnemzet.hu
A hazug álomgyár

A hazug álomgyár

magyarnemzet.hu
Megint színház

Megint színház

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

PM Orban: Donald Trump is the President of Peace

PM Orban: Donald Trump is the President of Peace

Donald Trump has "quite detailed plans" on how to end the war, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
Hungary's President Will Be Particularly Active for Hungarians Abroad and For Those in Need

Hungary's President Will Be Particularly Active for Hungarians Abroad and For Those in Need

The slogan that Hungary must remain a Hungarian country is one of the cornerstones of our national sovereignty, the constitutional lawyer said.
Hungary Has Many Friends in US, Says Political Director

Hungary Has Many Friends in US, Says Political Director

"While Donald Trump was the president of the United States, several parts of the world [...] enjoyed peace."
900 Teachers Face Armed Threats in Single School Year in France

900 Teachers Face Armed Threats in Single School Year in France

Since the beheading of Samuel Paty, an unsettling term has entered into common parlance in French schools.
Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok: Serving The Nation Is The Greatest Honor + Video

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok: Serving The Nation Is The Greatest Honor + Video

The official inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic Tamas Sulyok was attended by public dignitaries, including Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his wife.
Dollar Left to Face Scrutiny from Committee on European Affairs

Dollar Left to Face Scrutiny from Committee on European Affairs

Hungary's dollar Left is working to prevent the release of EU funds for Hungary.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Kártyavárként omlott össze a baloldal utolsó fellegvára, megbukott a gonosz terv

Bumerángként csapott vissza a gonosz hergelés.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu