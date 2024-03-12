Hungary FM: Hungary's Position on Gaza Crisis is Clear and Unchanged

According to a statement by FM Peter Szijjarto, he confirmed to Amihai Sikli, Minister of Diaspora Affairs of the Israeli government, that

Hungary condemns in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack by Hamas, recognizes Israel's right to self defense and believes that the success of counter-terrorism operations is in the interest of not just Israel, but also of the entire international community.

FM Szijjarto underlined that Hungary stood by its responsible migration policy, which is highly valued by Israel and one consequences of which is that all religious communities in Hungary can feel safe.

In contrast to a large part of Western Europe, Hungary has not seen a rise in modern-day anti-Semitism, and we will not allow sentiments like these to flare up in the future,

– the foreign minister said.

We are proud that one of the largest Jewish communities in Central Europe can live in peace and tranquillity here in Hungary, and that they can cherish their identity, traditions and religion, Mr Szijjarto emphasized.

Hungary will continue to do everything it can to free the one Hungarian citizen, who is hopefully still alive, Mr Szijjarto concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in talks with Amihai Sikli, Minister of Diaspora Affairs of the Israeli government (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)