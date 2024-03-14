Matild 2024. március 14.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Matild
2024. március 14.
magyar

Hungary FM: The Pro-War, -Gender and -Migration Democrat-led US Administration Continues to Slander Hungary

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI
2 órája
Hungary FM: The Pro-War, -Gender and -Migration Democrat-led US Administration Continues to Slander Hungary

"We are firmly committed to peace, to protecting families from aggressive gender propaganda and to not allowing illegal migrants in," the minister wrote.

"Yesterday, the pro-war, pro-gender and pro-migration US Democratic government continued its campaign of lies against Hungary," Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto put out a statement on his social media page Thursday.

The minister wrote:

This time, the White House Chief National Security Advisor joined the chorus. Jake Sullivan's statement made it clear that American Democrats find it hard to accept that in the middle of this progressive liberal sea of Europe there is still an island where we proudly proclaim: no war, no gender, no migration!

"We will continue to stand firm for peace, protect families from aggressive gender propaganda and refuse illegal migrants entry. Whether the American Democrats like it or not!" Szijjarto closed his Facebook post.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at a press conference with UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on March 13, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

 

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

A saját húgát kényszerítette prostitúcióra egy sárkeresztúri férfi

A saját húgát kényszerítette prostitúcióra egy sárkeresztúri férfi

origo.hu
Ellopták a magyar zenész összes pénzét

Ellopták a magyar zenész összes pénzét

origo.hu
Most aztán örülhet Mikes Anna: soha többé nem kell látnia Tóth Gabi arcát

Most aztán örülhet Mikes Anna: soha többé nem kell látnia Tóth Gabi arcát

borsonline.hu
Leleplező cikkben mutatja be a Bors, hogyan vadászik kiskorú fiúkra Lakatos Márk

Leleplező cikkben mutatja be a Bors, hogyan vadászik kiskorú fiúkra Lakatos Márk

hirtv.hu
Aljas támadás Szoboszlai ellen, őt hibáztatja a focilegenda

Aljas támadás Szoboszlai ellen, őt hibáztatja a focilegenda

ripost.hu
Magyarország miatt áll a bál Brüsszelben

Magyarország miatt áll a bál Brüsszelben

hirtv.hu
A Harry Pottert szidja a film egyik sztárja

A Harry Pottert szidja a film egyik sztárja

origo.hu
Férfi kézi olimpiai selejtező: „Szeretném, ha most engem látnának a tévében” – Bánhidi Bence

Férfi kézi olimpiai selejtező: „Szeretném, ha most engem látnának a tévében” – Bánhidi Bence

nemzetisport.hu
A svéd rendőröknek elegük lett Greta Thunbergből

A svéd rendőröknek elegük lett Greta Thunbergből

magyarnemzet.hu
Az enerváltság igenis legyőzhető – 5 szuper tipp, hogy végre jól érezd magad a bőrödben! ( hirdetés)

Az enerváltság igenis legyőzhető – 5 szuper tipp, hogy végre jól érezd magad a bőrödben! ( hirdetés)

life.hu
Vinícius gyalázása, lovas rendőrök és lángok vezették fel a BL-meccset + videó

Vinícius gyalázása, lovas rendőrök és lángok vezették fel a BL-meccset + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Orosz várost ért támadás, még közelebb került a világháború?

Orosz várost ért támadás, még közelebb került a világháború?

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Totalitarian Power-Wielding in Brussels Spreads Like a Disease

Totalitarian Power-Wielding in Brussels Spreads Like a Disease

Citing a rule-of-law deficit, Brussels would withdraw the EU funds Hungary is entitled to while it is Brussels that is trampling the principle of legal certainty with its actions, the constitutional lawyer argues.
Hungary FM: Reality and Ideological Approaches in International Politics Are Divergent

Hungary FM: Reality and Ideological Approaches in International Politics Are Divergent

Europe has been suffering from war psychosis.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Summons US Ambassador

Hungarian Foreign Minister Summons US Ambassador

US President Joe Biden told a blatant lie about Viktor Orban.
Action for Democracy to Encroach Beyond Europe + Video

Action for Democracy to Encroach Beyond Europe + Video

In the videos that were released, several A4D leaders admitted that the dollars largely came rolling in from the stock exchange speculator.
Brussels' Foot-Dragging Over Erasmus+

Brussels' Foot-Dragging Over Erasmus+

"Negotiations are ongoing," Brussels says, silence from EU institutions is unacceptable, the MEP of Fidesz says.
PM Orban: If Rigor Won't Cut It, We'll Introduce Draconian Rigor

PM Orban: If Rigor Won't Cut It, We'll Introduce Draconian Rigor

Hungary's prime minister discussed the most important events of the recent period.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Tüttő Kata extrém videójával letarolta a YouTube-ot

Nem volt neki elég a rúdtánc.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu