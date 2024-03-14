Hungary FM: The Pro-War, -Gender and -Migration Democrat-led US Administration Continues to Slander Hungary

"Yesterday, the pro-war, pro-gender and pro-migration US Democratic government continued its campaign of lies against Hungary," Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto put out a statement on his social media page Thursday.

The minister wrote:

This time, the White House Chief National Security Advisor joined the chorus. Jake Sullivan's statement made it clear that American Democrats find it hard to accept that in the middle of this progressive liberal sea of Europe there is still an island where we proudly proclaim: no war, no gender, no migration!

"We will continue to stand firm for peace, protect families from aggressive gender propaganda and refuse illegal migrants entry. Whether the American Democrats like it or not!" Szijjarto closed his Facebook post.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at a press conference with UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on March 13, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)