Hungary's New Head of State Makes Inaugural Decision

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
In a vote, the Hungarian parliament granted approval to Sweden's NATO accession on February 26. On the first day of the parliament's spring session last Monday, Hungarian lawmakers ratified Sweden's NATO membership with a vote of 188 in favor, six against, and no abstentions. With the endorsement from Hungary's National Assembly, all member states of the military alliance have united in support of the Nordic country's accession.

According to a statement released by Sandor Palace, aka the Presidential Office, 

Tamas Sulyok, the President of the Republic, signed the decision of Hungary's National Assembly on Sweden's NATO accession on February 26, 2024. 

This marks the first decision of Hungary's recently elected head of state. 

 

Source of cover photo: Presidential (Sandor) Palace 

 

Ajánló

Truth Still Not Known in EU's Biggest Corruption Scandal

Truth Still Not Known in EU's Biggest Corruption Scandal

In the opening presentation of the new event series organized by the Center for Fundamental Rights, invited experts discussed the biggest corruption scandal in the European Union.
Hungary Receives Another 2 Billion Euros

Hungary Receives Another 2 Billion Euros

State Secretary Pal Zsigmond Barna confirmed that the European Commission had accepted Hungary's self assessment documents.
PM Orban Receives OECD Chief in Budapest

PM Orban Receives OECD Chief in Budapest

The PM expressed concern over the blocification processes in the world economy.
What's the Soros Family Up To? Alex Soros Consults Biden's Advisors

What's the Soros Family Up To? Alex Soros Consults Biden's Advisors

George Soros has contributed a substantial amount of money to support President Joe Biden's reelection.
Hungary FM: Trump a Guarantee of Peace, Good Hungary-US Ties + Video

Hungary FM: Trump a Guarantee of Peace, Good Hungary-US Ties + Video

The Hungarian government wants the world to be more peaceful.
A World War Would Destroy V4 Cooperation

A World War Would Destroy V4 Cooperation

Many held an interest in the disintegration of the group and expected the discontinuation of the cooperation between Visegrad Group countries.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Jakab Péter kitálalt a Partizánban, ebből balhé lesz

Nagyon kellemetlen helyzetbe hozta Gyurcsányt.

