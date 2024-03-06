Hungary's New Head of State Makes Inaugural Decision

In a vote, the Hungarian parliament granted approval to Sweden's NATO accession on February 26. On the first day of the parliament's spring session last Monday, Hungarian lawmakers ratified Sweden's NATO membership with a vote of 188 in favor, six against, and no abstentions. With the endorsement from Hungary's National Assembly, all member states of the military alliance have united in support of the Nordic country's accession.
Ajánló
Az Országgyűlés megszavazta Svédország NATO-csatlakozását
A képviselők nagy többsége támogatta a döntést.