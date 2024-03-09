Trump-Orban Meeting: An Hour of Talks, Dinner and Concert + Gallery

Fanni , Franciska 2024. március 9.
Fanni, Franciska
2024. március 9.
Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI
43 perce
"Prime Minister Viktor Orban and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump meet Friday for talks at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida," Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister's press chief, told Hungary's state news agency (MTI).

The Hungarian delegation, led by Viktor Orban, arrived at 5 pm local time, and talks with Donald Trump and his staff will last an hour.

"After the meeting, the program will continue with a joint dinner and a concert," the press chief said.

"Peacemakers," Viktor Orban captioned the photo shared on Facebook, adding "Meeting with President Donald Trump. Make America great again, Mr. President!"

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also posted a photo of the meeting on his Facebook page:

 

Orbán Viktor Donald Trumppal tárgyalt

"The two most important points on the agenda of the Orban-Trump meeting will be achieving peace and improving US-Hungary relations. There is a chemistry between the prime minister and the former president, they share the same views on many issues," Rajmund Fekete told Magyar Nemzet earlier. The director of the Institute for the Research of Communism and research fellow at the John Lukacs Institute of the National University of Public Service (NKE) also pointed out that Hungary's political clout outweighs its size due to the policies of the Hungarian prime minister.

The international liberal press was in a frenzy prior to the meeting. 

Cover photo: Talks between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

