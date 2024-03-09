Trump-Orban Meeting: An Hour of Talks, Dinner and Concert + Gallery

"Prime Minister Viktor Orban and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump meet Friday for talks at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida," Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister's press chief, told Hungary's state news agency (MTI).

The Hungarian delegation, led by Viktor Orban, arrived at 5 pm local time, and talks with Donald Trump and his staff will last an hour.

"After the meeting, the program will continue with a joint dinner and a concert," the press chief said.

"Peacemakers," Viktor Orban captioned the photo shared on Facebook, adding "Meeting with President Donald Trump. Make America great again, Mr. President!"

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also posted a photo of the meeting on his Facebook page: