Two New Countries Join Schengen Area

As of Sunday morning, Romania and Bulgaria have officially joined the Schengen area, but for the time being open borders only apply to air and sea travel. Border checks will remain in place on the land routes of Romania and Bulgaria within the Schengen area, that is, at road and rail crossings on the borders of Greece-Bulgaria, Bulgaria-Romania and Romania-Hungary.

March 30, 2024

Full border controls for passengers travelling to and from the other 28 Schengen member states have been lifted at the country's airports and four Black Sea ports as of Sunday, Romania's interior ministry announced. However, passengers must be in possession of valid travel documents, and border police will continue to carry out random checks at airports and ports to prevent criminal offences and illegal migration.