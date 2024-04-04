David Pressman Gravely Confused About His Role, PM Orban's Political Chief Says

There are already visible signs of a slowdown in economic growth in Europe this year, with the fuel poverty rate in Europe rising to ten percent since the war, Balazs Orban went on. "We don't want that for the Hungarian people, even if that is exactly what Ambassador Pressman is calling for," he added. He also pointed out that it is actually the US economy that has benefited from the Russia-Ukraine war saying that "the US in fact sold three times as much natural gas in Europe in 2023 as it did in 2021. And on top of all this, the United States is holding our country to account while Russia continues to supply an increasingly significant part of the enriched uranium imports for US nuclear power plants."

"If a superpower that is half a continent could not become completely independent of Russia, how can this very superpower set this expectation for Hungary in Central Europe," asked the Hungarian prime minister's political chief.

To conclude his post, Balazs Orban summarized Hungary's progress in diversifying supply sources. "We have taken strategic state ownership of one of the proportionally largest European gas storage capacities and have built high-capacity gas interconnections to all but one of our neighboring countries, and we have just recently started to receive gas transports from Turkey. In addition, we have increased domestic gas production, which also contributes to ensuring our energy sovereignty and mitigating external exposure. In the meantime, we are doing our utmost to reduce our consumption and thus our reliance," he said.

Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director (Photo: MTI/Noemi Buzak)

He also shared the Hungarian government's plans for the future: