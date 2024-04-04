David Pressman Gravely Confused About His Role, PM Orban's Political Chief Says

Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political chief, has shared a lengthy post strongly criticizing David Pressman, the US ambassador to Hungary, who regularly interferes in Hungary's internal affairs. In his post, he recalled that "the US embassy in Budapest recently attacked Hungary for continuing to purchase natural gas from Russia". Balazs Orban began his post by pointing out that
energy security is a sovereignty issue. Any ambassador accredited here lashing out against Hungary over such specific policy issues shows a complete confusion about their role. These issues are no business of any incumbent ambassador or foreign power.
"The Hungarian government can be held accountable only by Hungarian voters," he added. Energy sovereignty, he said, can only be achieved if "new, alternative channels of energy supply are built alongside existing ones", and Hungary is doing that. Balazs Orban stressed that switching from one dependency to another would not be in the interests of the Hungarian people, pointing out that a large part of Europe has cut its energy ties with Russia, and the continent's economic development has come to a stall.
Economic growth in Europe is forecast to be around one percent this year while it will be more than twice as high in the US and more than four times higher in China. Europe is falling behind the rest of the world's developed regions,
he shared his concerns in the post.