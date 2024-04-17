FM Szijjarto Speaks of Hungary's New Ally + Video

During a joint press briefing alongside his Panamanian counterpart, Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stressed that the ratification process of the Association Agreement between the EU and six Central American countries is nearing completion. He highlighted that the agreement's entry into force and subsequent implementation are anticipated during Hungary's upcoming EU Presidency, commencing in July. He underscored the significance of this development, particularly at a time when global trends lean towards the formation of blocs. FM Szijjarto emphasized that such a shift is bad news for both Hungary and Panama, as they are both advocates of connectivity.

Hungary and Panama are almost 10,000 kilometers apart, but our interests are similar on many points. Hungary is the meeting point of the Eastern and Western economies in Europe, and Panama is the connecting country between the Eastern and Western oceans,

– Mr Szijjarto stated. He praised the indispensable role played by the Panama Canal in facilitating seamless East-West trade, contrasting its reliability with the recent disruptions encountered at the Suez Canal.

When such important arteries of global trade are simultaneously disabled by the threat of terrorism or armed conflict, it can send the whole world trade and the whole world economy to the ground with a deep blow,

– he cautioned. "This is why Panama and Hungary stand together for peace, together for free and fair world trade," he remarked.

Today, we decided to form an alliance to fight against the formation of blocs in the world, and to expand interconnections,

– Mr Szijjarto added.

Focus on illegal immigration

FM Szijjarto also addressed the pressing issue of illegal migration, underscoring Hungary's perspective that it poses a significant threat rather than an opportunity, particularly for transit and destination countries.

Illegal migration brings with it the looming dangers of terrorism, organized crime, and the proliferation of drug abuse. Therefore, we must take decisive action against illegal migration. A stringent migration policy is imperative to ensure the security of our nations and citizens This is why we cooperate with Panama to halt illegal migration, preventing any country from being susceptible to the security risks associated with this phenomenon,

– he said. He emphasized that the key to Hungary's effective response lies in treating illegal migration not solely as a human rights issue but primarily as a security concern. He emphasized that border violation constitutes a crime; an attack on a country's sovereignty.

We reject any criticism from international organizations and NGOs that would push us in the direction of opening our borders and letting everyone in. Absolutely not,

– Mr Szijjarto emphasized. In this context, he also said that the two sides will discuss what kind of assistance, advice and contribution Hungary can offer to help protect Panama's borders more effectively. Finally, FM Suijjarto stressed the importance of mutual respect in bilateral cooperation. This, he said, was based on a scholarship programme allowing ten Panamanian students to study at Hungarian universities every year. FM Szijjarto also highlighted the potential areas for cooperation between Hungary and Panama,

particularly focusing on their agricultural-academic relationship, the possibility of collaboration in the pharmaceutical industry, and the introduction of Hungarian water and waste management technologies in Panama.

– Hungary's government actively supports foreign investments through various domestic companies. If Panama extends the benefits of its special economic zone, the pharmaceutical industry could emerge as a notable success story in our bilateral cooperation. Already, a key player in this sector has established a foothold in Brazil," he noted.

Today, both sides have demonstrated their political willingness and openness. Our teams will now delve into the technical details, and I am hopeful for a successful outcome,

– he concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto held talks in Panama (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)