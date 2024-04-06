Háború UkrajnábanUkrajnaOrbán Balázsamerikaiorosz-ukrán háború
Holding European Commission to Account Over Billions Paid to Ukraine Advisable, PM Orban’s Policy Chief Says + Video

The Hungarian prime minister's political director addressed the question about the billions of euros poured into Ukraine to Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell.

Szabó István
2024. 04. 06. 17:12
Balazs Orban, the Hungarian PM's policy chief (Photo: Facebook/Balazs Orban)
Balazs Orban, the Hungarian PM's policy chief, shared Vivek Ramaswamy's short video on X, with the US Republican politician saying:

Congress owes our nation a straight answer to a simple question: what will the next $100 billion to Ukraine accomplish that the first $100 billion didn’t? I’ll wait…

The American politician is totally right, Balazs Orban remarked.

And maybe Congress isn’t the only one who should answer this question...

he posted, addressing the message to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

